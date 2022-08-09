Shirtless Hugh Jackman takes his pet pooch swimming in Miami at beach with wife Deborah-Lee Furness

Advertisement

He sadly lost his beloved Bulldog, Dali, last week.

And on Monday, shirtless Hugh Jackman, 53, displayed his buff body as he took his pet pooch, Allegra, for a swim in Miami during a beach day with wife Deborah-Lee Furness, 66.

The Greatest Showman actor topped up his tan, wearing just long blue swim shorts as he took his caramel coloured poodle-terrier cross to cool off in the sea.

Cute: On Monday, shirtless Hugh Jackman, 53, displayed his buff body as he took his pet pooch, Allegra, for a swim in Miami during a beach day with wife Deborah-Lee Furness, 66

While strolling along the beach with his wife, Huge covered up his gym-honed frame with a slate grey T-shirt, and shielded his head with a beige cowboy hat.

Deborah-Lee was equally casual in a black shorts-and-tee combo, while also rocking a Western style hat during the dog walk.

The beach day outing with Allegra came just days after Hugh revealed his other dog Dali passed away just one month shy of his 12th birthday.

The movie star posted a pair of photos with his beautiful French bulldog – who he adopted back in 2010 – to Instagram on Friday.

Wow! The Greatest Showman actor topped up his tan, wearing just long blue swim shorts as he cooled off in the sea

Adorable: Hugh took his caramel coloured poodle-terrier cross into the water with him

Low key: Deborah-Lee casual in a black shorts-and-tee combo, while also rocking a Western style hat during the dog walk

Looking good: The Hollywood star showed off his ripped abs during his time in the sea

The cute pup kissed and licked at her owner’s neck and face while he sat at a table looking at his computer.

‘It’s a very sad day for our family,’ he wrote in the caption. ‘Dali, our beloved Frenchie, passed away last night. He would’ve been 12 next month … which I’m told is a long life for this breed. I always, always called him the ROCKSTAR.

‘Because he was! He marched to the beat of his own drum, was beloved by the whole world, and boy did he have a good life.

‘We will miss him but know he’s howling in heaven, ruling the roost and enjoying the all you can eat buffet. RIP Dali Rockstar Jackman. We love you!’

Bliss: As Hugh kicked back in the sea, Allegra paddled around nearby

Doting: The actor scooped up Allegra into his arms as he waded through the sea

Off-duty style: While strolling along the beach with his wife, Huge covered up his gym-honed frame with a slate grey T-shirt, and shielded his head with a beige cowboy hat

The Broadway star regularly shares pup updates with his 30 million followers on Instagram and previously joked that his canine companions were ‘way more famous’ than him.

He previously joked: ‘My dogs are way more famous than me! If I post anything about my dogs, it blows up. I just did a play and fans were coming to the theatre – but it wasn’t for me!

‘I was taking the puppy into the theatre and the fans would say ‘When’s the dog coming?’ They came to see the puppy. They didn’t care about me! And I get it, they’re way more interesting than me!’