Shirtless David Beckham shows off his muscly physique

He’s been living a life of luxury this summer on several sun-filled vacations.

And David Beckham continued to enjoy his downtime on Wednesday as he relaxed on his 5 million pound superyacht called Seven in Miami, Florida.

Inter Miami president and co-owner CF David, 47, showed off his muscular physique as he relaxed on board.

David showed off his extensive collection of torso tattoos and popped his tan in a solid black swim shorts.

The star and husband of former Spice Girl Victoria, 48, wore an expensive looking silver watch and looked as tough and handsome as ever with his facial hair.

He looked in good spirits for a day at sea and at one point was seen talking to a female member of staff working on the boat.

Before his trip to Miami, David enjoyed another holiday last week on a £1.6m a week superyacht trip in St Tropez.

In one photo his wife shared from the trip, Victoria and David donned matching red outfits on Sunday as they enjoyed speculators’ French sights.

The designer took to her Instagram grid to joke that she “re-inspired David” after the couple coordinated the color yellow a few weeks ago.

Victoria looked stunning in a vibrant red polka dot dress that she paired with some oversized designer shades.

The former pop star opted for a natural palette of makeup and sported her dark locks tied back from her pretty face.

Victoria was spoiled by her lover, with whom she shares sons Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 19, Cruz, 17, and 11-year-old daughter Harper.

David also opted for a red ensemble, with a pink polo shirt that he paired with emerald green shorts.

Beaming for the camera, the couple sat on the incredible yacht with the amazing view of the crystal clear ocean behind them.

Victoria caption of the snap: Looks like I’ve inspired @DavidBeckham again!!! matchy matchy x kisses’.

Earlier this month, Victoria joked “who copied who” when the couple showed off their bright canary yellow outfits as they celebrated their birthday in Venice.

Victoria stunned in a dusty yellow maxi dress with white straps and keyhole cutouts, which she paired with a pair of white sandals.

The mum of four styled her chocolate locks in a messy bun as she put on a much-loved display with her husband of 23.

In a caption next to the snap, Victoria commemorated their anniversary by writing: “Still matching 23 years later.”

She also shared a funny video in her Stories where she jokingly asked fans to guess “who copied who” with their coordinated outfits.

When she unveiled their matching ensembles, a disgruntled David said, ‘I had it on first, just for the record! This was not planned.’

“You inspired me!” Victoria said, before jokingly adding, ‘I am a fashion inspiration to many, who copied who?’