Shirtless David Beckham shows off his muscles alongside wife Victoria on a £1.6million superyacht

They enjoyed a luxurious family getaway to St. Tropez this week.

And Victoria and David Beckham are still living on a superyacht that costs a whopping £1.6 million a week to charter, while spending their holidays with their three youngest children and a group of friends.

The singer-turned-fashion designer, 48, kept a low profile in a pair of shades and a cap, donning a red ensemble and sitting in the shade.

Meanwhile, former football legend David, 47, showed his jaw-dropping muscles as he went shirtless and wore a pair of short green knickers.

The Beckhams welcomed Cruz’s new girlfriend Tana Holding on their trip as the couple looked enamored during the outing.

Tana showed off her incredible figure in an electric blue bikini, while her boyfriend Cruz donned white knickers as he played soccer on the top deck.

After being spotted together last month, Cruz is said to have been “smitten” with Tana, who is unobtrusive in front of the public.

Last month, the pair were spotted on a night out at London’s Alice House pub in Queen’s Park, after they were said to have met earlier this year.

A source told The sun: ‘They make a very nice couple and she is down to earth and very nice. She is unimpressed by Cruz’s fame and where he comes from.

“It’s early days, but Cruz seems in love with Tana.”

It comes after Cruz, recently separated from his ex-girlfriend Bliss Chapman. The couple had been in a relationship for 18 months, but decided to go their separate ways in March.

The doting parents recently revealed that they banned Harper from social media. The former Spice Girl, 48, said she wants to protect her daughter from ‘body shamers’ at a young age.

Speaking to Vogue Australia, the star said: ‘See how cruel people can be’ [online] yes it really does [concern me].’

She told the publication: ‘Harper isn’t on social media, so we don’t have to worry about it’ [body-shaming] just’.

Victoria, who is also mother to sons Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 19, Cruz, 17, went on to say she helps her daughter surround herself with close friends in an effort to boost her confidence.

“She’s at that age when her body is going to change, but it’s about making sure we communicate a lot as a family and she surrounds herself with nice friends” before adding: “But it’s pretty terrifying, I can’t lie .’