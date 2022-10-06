Shirtless David Beckham shares a selfie in bed as he watches his Miami football team

David Beckham shared a shirtless selfie in bed on Thursday morning while watching his soccer team Inter Miami.

The former England and Manchester United star, 47, tuned in to watch his football team on his laptop as he gushed about their ‘big win’ on his Instagram page.

He seemed cheerful, despite it being 3 a.m., as he watched from the comfort of his bed.

David showed off his famous tattoos in the photo he shared with his 75.5 million followers as he threw his fist in the air.

He wrote: ‘Play-offs. It’s 3am but who cares, big win @intermiamicf’.

The team secured a place in the play-offs for the second time in the club’s four-year history with a 4-1 win over rival Orland City.

Last month, David was seen giving advice to a team of young soccer players in a newly released teaser trailer for his upcoming Disney+ documentary Save Our Squad.

The former footballer returns to the East London fields where he played as a child and mentors a team struggling to survive in their league in the documentary.

In the new trailer, David shows off his soccer skills and gives words of wisdom to the Westward Boys soccer players to help them “bend it like Beckham.”

The trailer started with David instructing the team on how to take the perfect free kick, saying, “You have to get as much under the ball as you can.”

The young footballers then burst into deafening cheers as the former midfielder shot it to the back of the net, showing off his talents.

He said, ‘It wasn’t bad, I’m just saying, it wasn’t bad!’

David told the camera at the end of the trailer that he had returned to his old stew because he wants to help the struggling team ‘win’.

“I want to help them win, that’s why I’m back,” he concluded.

A new image showed the Salford City co-owner supporting his hand on the shoulder of one of the budding footballers.

He cut a smart figure in a navy blue button-up denim jacket and black jeans, sporting a thick beard and shaping his dark brown locks in a spiky fashion.

In the heartwarming documentary, which will premiere on November 9, David mentors Westward Boys, a grassroots squad that is bottom of the league and relegated.

He will take center stage in the show which focuses on a group of inner-city youths from an East London team striving for sporting success.

Co-produced by Twenty Twenty and David’s production outfit Studio 99, the star returns to the same league he played in when he was a boy.

Earlier this year, it was reported that David had signed a seven-figure deal with the streaming service to star in the TV series.

Speaking of the show, David said: “It’s fantastic to make Save Our Squad with Twenty Twenty and to shed light on the kind of grassroots football I’ve experienced, which has given me so much at the beginning of my life in the game.” …

“I was fortunate to have had a long and successful playing career and now having the opportunity to give back to these communities as a mentor is incredible…

“Developing and nurturing young talent is so important in the game and it’s great to be working with Disney Plus on this project.”

In March, it was reported that David would star in the Disney+ series, and the casting had already begun in Hackney Marshes, just two miles from Leytonstone – where the sportsman grew up.

A source told The Sun: “David was approached by Disney+ about making the show and he was very impressed with the idea as it really reflects his own experiences growing up. Moreover, he is still so committed to young talent in the game.

“Disney thought David was an ideal mentor for the group. He came out of nowhere to become one of the best football players and most famous people in the world.

“It was a huge coup for Disney to get David on board. For him, it’s about sharing his passion for the game and helping these young people as much as possible.’

Save Our Squad with David Beckham premieres exclusively on Disney+ on November 9.