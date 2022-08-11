Shirtless Damian Hurley shows off his physique in Portofino

Damian Hurley went shirtless and showed off his physique on Tuesday as he enjoyed a swim and some quality time with a bikini-clad female companion in Portofino.

20-year-old Damian, who looked like his famous mother, brushed his dark brown locks back before wrapping a towel around his waist and stretching out his arms.

His bikini-clad companion is featured a lot on Damian’s Instagram account, but she’s not tagged and their relationship status isn’t clear.

Model behaviour: Shirtless Damian Hurley showed off his physique during a holiday in Portofino on Monday

Looks good: He had a bikini-clad companion in tow — she’s featured on Damian’s Instagram, but he doesn’t tag her in it

The couple enjoyed a beautiful swim together before heading out for lunch.

They looked like they got along well as they relaxed on the sun loungers!

And it seems that Elizabeth is a huge fan of Damian’s vacation companion because she wrote “heaven” in the comment section of a photo of them hugging each other.

Blast: He looked like his famous mother Elizabeth, Damian, 20, who went into the water in blue swimming shorts

Close: His relationship with his vacation buddy is unknown, but his mom approves because she wrote ‘heaven’ on one of their Instagram snaps

Straight from a magazine: Damian pulled his wet hair from his face while modeling sunglasses

In turn, family friend Patsy Kensit shared some heart eye emojis.

Damian has recently graduated from drama school and is enjoying a summer of fun. On Sunday, he was seen letting go of his hair on his girlfriend Tess Goulandris’ birthday.

The handsome fella recently paid tribute to several father figures, including Hugh Grant and Elton John, in a sweet Father’s Day Instagram photo, but his biological father Steve Bing was absent from the album.

Drying off: Damian wrapped a fluffy white towel around himself as he got out of the water

Hanging out: The couple seemed to have a blast hanging out on some bouncy castles

Damian included entrepreneur Arun Nayar, the late cricketer Shane Warne, designer Patrick Cox and Elton’s husband David Furnish in the collage.

He uploaded the images for his 136,000 followers and wrote: Happy ‘Father’s Day’ to my beautiful father and some favorite men in my life! So much love for everyone.’

Damian’s mother Elizabeth first met Notting Hill star Hugh, 61, in 1987 and was in a relationship for 13 years before breaking up in 2000.

She dated businessman Arun, 57, and the couple married in 2007 before splitting up four years later.

The swimwear designer soon found love with the late cricket legend Shane Warne, who she described as her ‘lion heart’.

The sports star died in March at the age of 52 from a suspected heart attack while on holiday in Koh Samui, Thailand.

Sir Elton John is Damian’s godfather, while his longtime partner David plays a big part in the catwalk star’s life.

Damian also added a photo of his mother’s close friend and shoe designer Patrick Cox, who has also played an important role in his life.

Damian was born after an 18-month relationship between entrepreneur Steve and actress Elizabeth in the early 2000s, before the couple split amid a bitter paternity feud.

While it was reported that Steve had never met his son, Elizabeth also took to social media after his death to say that they had grown closer in recent times and talked on his 18th birthday.

Two years ago, details emerged about Damian’s late father’s will, including the claim that Steve disinherited his two children, Damian and Kira Kerkorian, because it was drafted before their birth.

Steve, who received a $600 million inheritance from his grandfather when he turned 18, had his will made in 2001 – before he knew Kira was born and while Elizabeth was pregnant.

Thoughtful moment: Damian looked beautiful as the sun lit up his face