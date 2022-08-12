Shirtless Damian Hurley makes fans swoon over him when he gets ‘soaked’ in an outdoor shower

He is known for his model looks and piercing blue eyes.

And Damian Hurley had his Instagram followers swoon over him in his latest post on Thursday.

The 20-year-old model went shirtless, showing off his physique while getting “soaked” while enjoying an outdoor shower while on vacation in Positano with a girlfriend.

The actor put on a very animated display as the water from the shower head seeped onto him.

Damian wore only blue shorts and then gave a sultry look with his hand over his mouth with his hair slicked back as he was dripping wet.

The runway star uploaded the incredible photos to his 138,000 followers and captioned his post: “Soaked.”

His latest upload was met with a plethora of gushing comments from his showbiz friends.

Holly Ramsay wrote: ‘Ok ok followed by a heart eye and flame emoji.

Family friend Patsy Kensit shared some heart emojis and wrote: Beautiful D xxxxx.

Tallia Storm described him as ‘a vision’

While the rest of his fans were warm under the collar.

One wrote: ‘OMG’, ‘HOT HOT HOT’ another gushed: ‘Those eyes.’

A third said, “You’re beautiful,” while one superfan posted, “So sexy baby.”

Damian has recently graduated from drama school and is enjoying a summer of fun. On Sunday, he was seen letting go of his hair on his girlfriend Tess Goulandris’ birthday.

The handsome fella recently paid tribute to several father figures, including Hugh Grant and Elton John, in a sweet Father’s Day Instagram photo, but his biological father Steve Bing was absent from the album.

Special: Last month, Damian paid tribute to several father figures, including Hugh Grant, in a sweet Father’s Day Instagram snap

Close: Sir Elton John is the godfather of Liz’ son Damian

Damian included entrepreneur Arun Nayar, the late cricketer Shane Warne, designer Patrick Cox and Elton’s husband David Furnish in the collage.

He uploaded the images for his 136,000 followers and wrote: Happy ‘Father’s Day’ to my beautiful father and some favorite men in my life! So much love for everyone.’

Damian’s mother Elizabeth first met Notting Hill star Hugh, 61, in 1987 and was in a relationship for 13 years before breaking up in 2000.

She dated businessman Arun, 57, and the couple married in 2007 before splitting up four years later.

Lief: David Furnish, 59, plays a big role in the catwalk star’s life

Love of her life: Damian’s mother Liz found love with cricket legend Shane Warne, who she described as her ‘lion heart’

The swimwear designer soon found love with the late cricket legend Shane Warne, who she described as her ‘lion heart’.

The sports star died in March at the age of 52 from a suspected heart attack while on holiday in Koh Samui, Thailand.

Sir Elton John is Damian’s godfather, while his longtime partner David plays a big part in the catwalk star’s life.

Damian also added a photo of his mother’s close friend and shoe designer Patrick Cox, who has also played an important role in his life.

Damian was born after an 18-month relationship between entrepreneur Steve and actress Elizabeth in the early 2000s, before the couple split amid a bitter paternity feud.

While it was reported that Steve had never met his son, Elizabeth also took to social media after his death to say that they had grown closer in recent times and talked on his 18th birthday.

Two years ago, details emerged about Damian’s late father’s will, including the claim that Steve disinherited his two children, Damian and Kira Kerkorian, because it was drafted before their birth.

Steve, who received a $600 million inheritance from his grandfather when he turned 18, had his will made in 2001 – before he knew Kira was born and while Elizabeth was pregnant.