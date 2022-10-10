Shirley Ballas calls out Strictly viewers for sending her ‘hurtful messages’ over her critiques

Shirley Ballas has asked fans for “respect” after she said she had received several apologies for a flood of “hurtful messages” from Strictly Come Dancing viewers.

The chief judge, 62, became the target of angry backlash for choosing to save Richie Anderson and Giovanni Pernice over Fleur East and Vito Coppola on Sunday night.

Fleur and Vito managed to win the jury’s vote after the dance, but Shirley revealed that she chose to save the DJ.

Clapback: Shirley Ballas has asked fans for ‘respect’ after saying she received several apologies for a series of ‘hurtful messages’ from Strictly Come Dancing viewers

This angered viewers at home, who claimed that Fleur had been Richie’s superior dancer, and that Shirley needed to be replaced.

One said: ‘Shirley Ballas seems to have a clear dislike for Fleur East and seems to let her personal feelings cloud any professionalism she should show. Such a dishonest judge.’

A second agreed and said, “I’m not a dancer, but I have eyes. I can’t believe how Shirley Ballas would have kept Richie over Fleur.

Criticism: The 62-year-old head judge became the target of angry backlash for choosing to rescue Richie Anderson and Giovanni Pernice (pictured) over Fleur East and Vito Coppola on Sunday night

A third asked, ‘So @ShirleyBallas would have saved Ritchie over Fleur? Be interested to know why…’

A fourth echoed: ‘Shirley would have saved Richie over Fleur?! Whaaaaaaaaat??! Have lost all respect for her now. New head referee please.”

And a fifth expressed their shock, writing: ‘This is for Strictly fans only; what the hell was Shirley Ballas looking at to say she would have saved Richie instead of Fleur at the dance tonight.

Opinion: Fleur and Vito managed to win the jury vote after the dance off, but Shirley revealed that she chose to save the DJ

“Richie is a nice guy, but Fleur is arguably the better dancer. We were stunned when she said that!’

It comes after Shirley was also criticized for her negative critiques of Ellie Taylor on Saturday night’s Movie Week show.

On Monday, Shirley took to Twitter to respond to the backlash, saying she had received “a lot of apologies.”

‘New head judge please’: This angered viewers at home, who claimed Fleur had been Richie’s superior dancer, and Shirley needed to be replaced

She wrote: “I’ve been getting a lot of apologies over the past weekend for hurtful messages I received on social media.

“All apologies have been accepted and from now on let’s all respect each other and enjoy the show. Love to you all’.

Several fans came to her defence, with one writing: ‘Some of the comments were outrageous, I’m glad to hear you’re getting a lot of apologies. There’s no need for insults and abuse, you’re doing the job you’ve trained for years and you’re the expert Shirley.’

Her Say: On Monday, Shirley took to Twitter to respond to the backlash, saying she had received ‘a lot of apologies’

Another said: ‘Poor @ShirleyBallas all weekend I’ve been reading despicable, hurtful comments about her just doing her job. @BBCStrictly is an entertainment show why can’t people just enjoy it as it is. You got this @ShirleyBallas’.

It comes after viewers rushed to Twitter, shocked by the couples who found themselves in the dance-off, claiming the show was fixed.

One fan wrote: ‘WTF Fleur and Vito! I explain it’s a fix’ and another said, ‘Fix or what? there were much worse dancers than those in the dance off!!’.

Defenders: Several fans came to her defence, with one writing: ‘Some of the comments were outrageous, I’m glad to hear you’re getting plenty of apologies’

Another complained about Fleur and Ritchie’s costumes, saying: ‘What a solution, if this doesn’t prove that the producers control the order that people let in by giving them duff music/costumes. hardest dances I don’t know what does’.

Before another said, ‘I’m sorry, how is Matt Goss safe? It’s a solution’.

And another said, ‘Strictly Come DANSING…the clue is in the title. It’s not called Strictly Come Entertainment. Shirley is disgustingly biased towards Fleur, Ellie T and Kym. Tony should have been out last week. It’s a shame he keeps getting through and good dancers go. It’s a solution’.