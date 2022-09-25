Shirley Ballas brings Strictly Come Dancing to a halt with technical blunder
Strictly Come Dancing 2022 kicked off its first live show in style on Saturday, and all 15 couples took to the floor to perform their first-ever competitive routine of the series.
And the stars certainly gave their best as both Will Mellor and Hamza Yassin topped the leaderboard in the first week with an impressive 34 out of 40 points.
Despite a fantastic start, Shirley Ballas, 62, continued to squirm after getting confused with her paddles when she gave Tyler West and his professional partner Dianne Buswell their score, prompting host Claudia to pause the show and ask Shirley for clarification. .
Oops! Shirley Ballas, 62, continued to squirm after getting tangled with her paddles as they gave Tyler West and his professional partner Dianne Buswell their score on Saturday.
Shirley picked up her paddle with the number seven on it, but according to the count on the screen, she gave them six points.
kiss fm DJ Tyler, 26, and his professional partner Dianne, 33, performed American Smooth on Harry Styles’ song Falling.
The couple received mixed reviews from the judges, but were praised by chief judge Shirley.
Adorning the dance floor: Kiss FM DJ Tyler, 26, and his professional partner Dianne, 33, performed American Smooth on Harry Styles’ song Falling
Anton commented, saying: ‘There’s something going on with a fat guy who dances with a petite lady, and dances together in a sensitive way, working beautifully with her.
“It was so beautiful to see you dancing together. You have a few issues below the waterline that I’m sure my colleagues will catch your eye on, but I loved the collaboration.”
Craig took a harder look and said, “It all looked a little sloppy to me… you have to dance through the moves, you can’t just step through them and think, ‘I do’.
“The elevator was good. I see potential.’
Glitch: Shirley grabbed her paddle with the number seven on it, but the on-screen count indicated she gave them six points
Confirmation: Host Claudia Winkleman brought the show to a hiatus as she asked Shirley for clarification on the score
Motsi said, “I see you have built such confidence in a short time…
“I think when you came in to hold, I needed a little more attention to the technique, sliding across the dance floor, opening. But I see the potential.’
Shirley added: “Any girl would feel very safe hitchhiking and doing all kinds of tricks with you. You just put her in the nicest space to get in and out…
“It’s only week one, so from now on you should know what to chop, what to do, what to chop, ball toe.
“Just improve your technique and it will show the beauty of your performance.”
When it came to scoring, however, Shirley could be seen reaching under the table for her paddle to give the score.
She said, “I’m putting on a seven,” despite her on-screen score as a six.
Emotional dance: the couple met with mixed reception from the judges, but were praised by chief judge Shirley
Host Claudia, 50, then had to intervene by saying, ‘Okay, we just need to clarify because Shirley held up a seven. I imagine you prefer the seven.’
To which Shirley replied, “I’ll take the seven. I got confused with my paddles, I was a little confused.”
Claudia then confirmed, “Perfect, we’ll take a seven,” bringing Tyler and Dianne’s score to 22 points out of 40.
Strictly back Saturday night at 6.30pm on BBC One.
Strictly: It Takes Two starts Monday at 6:30pm on BBC Two.
Next episode: Strictly back Saturday night at 6.30pm on BBC One (Tyler and Dianne pictured on the show)
Strictly Come Dancing 2022: Who are the couples?
HELEN SKELTON AND GORKA MARQUEZ
Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez
Age of celebrities: 39
Profession: TV and radio channel
Helen says: ‘I’m really looking forward to throwing myself into a fun adventure. My family and friends have always loved the show and can’t wait for me to get started”
ELLIE SIMMONDS AND NIKITA KUZMIN
Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Guzman
Age of celebrities: 27
Profession: former athlete
Ellie says: “Being asked to be part of the Strictly family is just so exciting and I can’t wait, it’s going to be so much fun.”
ELLIE TAYLOR AND JOHANNES RADEBE
Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe
Age of celebrities: 38
Profession: Comedian
Ellie says: ‘Well, cover me in fake tan and roll me in sequins! I’m over the moon to be part of Strictly 2022!’
FLEUR EAST AND VITO COPPOLA
Fleur East and Vito Coppola
Age of celebrities: 34
Profession: Singer
fleur says: “I’m just as nervous and excited to be part of this year’s Strictly lineup. I’m excited to learn new skills and want to soak up every moment of this magical experience.”
JAMES DAY AND AMY DOWDEN
James bye and Amy Dowden
Age of celebrities: 38
Profession: EastEnders actor
James says: “I’m not known for my shimmy or my twinkling toes – in fact my kids regularly laugh at my dad dancing, but it’s an honor to be asked and I’m going to do my best.”
JAYDE ADAMS AND KAREN HAUER
Jayde Adams and Karen Hauer
Age of celebrities: 37
Profession: Comedian
Jayde says: “I’ve been a huge fan of the show for years. I feel like I’m looking at myself in a dream and I can’t believe I manifested this.’
TYLER WEST AND DIANNE BUSWELL
Tyler West and Dianne Buswell
Age of celebrities: 26
Profession: radio dj
Tyler says: “It’s a show that means so much to me and my family and I can’t wait to seriously shake a leg on that shiny dance floor… with a sequin side.”
HAMZA YASSIN AND JOWITA PRZYSTAL
Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal
Celebrities agoe: 35
Professionaln: Wildlife cameraman and presenter
hamza says: “I’m over the moon to participate in Strictly 2022. Never in a million years did I think I’d be on such a cool show.”
RICHIE ANDERSON AND GIOVANNI PERNICE
Richie Anderson and Giovanni Pernice
Age of celebrities: 34
Profession: radio host
Richie says: ‘This is a dream come true! I can’t wait to get into those glitters and sequins and swing across the most famous dance floor in the world!’
KYM MARSH AND GRAZIANO DI PRIMA
Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima
Age of celebrities: 46
Profession: Coronation Street star and presenter
Kym says: ‘I’m so glad they have this year! I’m a huge fan of the show and can’t believe I’m leaving home in my pajamas watching actual dancing in front of the judges in a glittery dress.”
MATT GOSS AND NADIYA BYCHKOVA
Matt Goss and Nadiya Bychkova
Age of celebrities: 53
Profession: Singer
Matt says: “I’m retired, I come and work and then go back to America. I thought it’s time for me to come home and get out of my own way’
MOLLY RAINFORD AND CARLOS GU
Molly Rainford and Carlos Gus
Age: 21
Profession: Singer
Mollie says: “I already know it’s going to be an experience of a lifetime and I can’t wait to meet the rest of the Strictly family I’ll be sharing it with.”
WILL MELLOR AND NANCY XU
Will Mellor and Nancy Xu
Age of celebrities: 46
Profession: Actor
Will says: “I know it will be a huge challenge, but that’s what life is all about. This is also my mom’s favorite show and she’s been through some rough years, so I’m doing this for her too. Bring it on!’
TONY ADAMS AND KATYA JONES
Tony Adams and Katya Jones
Age of celebrities: 55
Profession: Retired footballer and manager
Tony says: “To say I’m excited is an understatement – the temptation of the sequins and the call of the salsa makes me swap my battered old football boots for a set of Strictly Soft boots.”
KAYE ADAMS AND KAI WIDDRINGTON
Kaye Adams and Kai Widdrington
Celebrities are age: 59
Profession: Television host
Kaye says: “I said I wanted to make the last year of my fifties memorable and I can’t think of a better way to do that than show the world my two left feet. Pray for me!’