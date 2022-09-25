Shirley Ballas brings Strictly Come Dancing to a halt with technical blunder

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 kicked off its first live show in style on Saturday, and all 15 couples took to the floor to perform their first-ever competitive routine of the series.

And the stars certainly gave their best as both Will Mellor and Hamza Yassin topped the leaderboard in the first week with an impressive 34 out of 40 points.

Despite a fantastic start, Shirley Ballas, 62, continued to squirm after getting confused with her paddles when she gave Tyler West and his professional partner Dianne Buswell their score, prompting host Claudia to pause the show and ask Shirley for clarification. .

Shirley picked up her paddle with the number seven on it, but according to the count on the screen, she gave them six points.

kiss fm DJ Tyler, 26, and his professional partner Dianne, 33, performed American Smooth on Harry Styles’ song Falling.

The couple received mixed reviews from the judges, but were praised by chief judge Shirley.

Anton commented, saying: ‘There’s something going on with a fat guy who dances with a petite lady, and dances together in a sensitive way, working beautifully with her.

“It was so beautiful to see you dancing together. You have a few issues below the waterline that I’m sure my colleagues will catch your eye on, but I loved the collaboration.”

Craig took a harder look and said, “It all looked a little sloppy to me… you have to dance through the moves, you can’t just step through them and think, ‘I do’.

“The elevator was good. I see potential.’

Motsi said, “I see you have built such confidence in a short time…

“I think when you came in to hold, I needed a little more attention to the technique, sliding across the dance floor, opening. But I see the potential.’

Shirley added: “Any girl would feel very safe hitchhiking and doing all kinds of tricks with you. You just put her in the nicest space to get in and out…

“It’s only week one, so from now on you should know what to chop, what to do, what to chop, ball toe.

“Just improve your technique and it will show the beauty of your performance.”

When it came to scoring, however, Shirley could be seen reaching under the table for her paddle to give the score.

She said, “I’m putting on a seven,” despite her on-screen score as a six.

Host Claudia, 50, then had to intervene by saying, ‘Okay, we just need to clarify because Shirley held up a seven. I imagine you prefer the seven.’

To which Shirley replied, “I’ll take the seven. I got confused with my paddles, I was a little confused.”

Claudia then confirmed, “Perfect, we’ll take a seven,” bringing Tyler and Dianne’s score to 22 points out of 40.

Strictly back Saturday night at 6.30pm on BBC One.

Strictly: It Takes Two starts Monday at 6:30pm on BBC Two.

Next episode: Strictly back Saturday night at 6.30pm on BBC One (Tyler and Dianne pictured on the show)