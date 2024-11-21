Shipwreck Hunters Australia star saves the day after terrifying discovery on a Virgin Australia plane

A stowaway snake delayed a plane packed with terrified travelers and cabin crew before a TV star came to the rescue.

Virgin Australia flight VA1482 took off almost half an hour after its scheduled departure from Broome to Perth on Thursday morning after the unwanted passenger was seen slipping under economy class seats.

Wreck hunter Andre Rerekura and his co-star Anouska Freedman were on board the flight at the time.

Rerekura, star of Disney’s hit show Shipwreck Hunters Australia, sprang into action and calmly removed the snake from the plane.

“(Andre Rerekura) saved the day, there was a snake on the plane and he caught it and pulled it out,” his co-star later posted on Instagram.

“Only in Western Australia.”

His brave action drew applause from the relieved cabin crew and passengers.

“There’s never a dull moment in aviation, but that certainly takes the cake,” a crew member was heard saying over the loudspeaker in a separate video of the incident.

Wreck hunter Andre Rerekura was seen returning to his seat after capturing the snake.

‘Only in Western Australia’: Rerekura co-star applauded their efforts once the snake was removed

‘We have a gentleman on board who got him off the plane safely.

“We’re just going to carry on as normal; I really don’t know what else to say.”

‘I really don’t know what else to say. Thank you all.’

Daily Mail Australia understands the snake was non-venomous and was handed over to airport officials.

Mr. Rerekura later told the alphabet the snake was a “cute” Stimson’s python.

“They pretty much locked down the entire plane and were going to disembark everyone and kick them off the plane, which we weren’t very interested in because everyone wanted to go home,” he said.

“As soon as I saw him, I identified him pretty easily… so I knew he was safe (and) I knew he was just scared and super shy.”

“So I just wanted to take it off real quick… it was super cute, but some of the flight attendants were running the other way.”

He said he was offered a complimentary drink for his efforts and opted for a sparkling water.

A Virgin Australia spokesperson confirmed a snake was found on the plane and removed before the flight continued to Perth as expected.

Professionals are typically tasked with removing snakes from planes, the airline revealed, and a handler was called before Rerekura stepped in to help.

The airline thanked passengers for their patience during the incident.

Broome International Airport chief executive Craig Shaw told ABC he was “not sure how the reptile got on board”.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Broome Airport for further comment.