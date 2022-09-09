Shipping giant changes course to save whales in Sri Lanka

Campaigners believe that more than a dozen blue whales have been killed in collisions with commercial ships in the past decade.



Animal rights activists on Friday cheered a move by a shipping giant to change course in Sri Lankan waters to avoid collisions with blue whales, the world’s largest mammals.

The island’s south coast has an unusually high density of blue whales, classified as endangered on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species, and is one of the world’s busiest international shipping lanes.

Campaigners believe that more than a dozen of the giant animals — the largest ever to live on Earth measuring as much as 100 feet (30 meters) in length and 150 tons — have died in collisions with commercial ships in the past decade.

There have also been occasional reports of fishermen dying when their boats were run over by container ships in the area, a rich fishing ground.

International activists and local environmentalists have for years pressed the authorities to move east-west shipping lanes 15 nautical miles offshore.

The Geneva-based Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), one of the world’s largest container carriers, announced on Thursday that it has voluntarily adjusted its routes around Sri Lanka by that distance to reduce the risk of accidents involving whales, dolphins and porpoises.

The move could reduce strike risk by as much as 95 percent, the company said.

It also orders its smaller feeder ships in the area to slow down to 10 knots in blue whale habitats.

The International Fund for Animal Welfare welcomed the announcement, calling it “good news for both blue whales and humans.”

The presence of the mammals has led to a lucrative tourism industry for whale watching.

Sri Lankan animal rights activist and researcher Gehan Wijeratne said the ocean floor topography, currents and monsoons make the sea off southern Sri Lanka rich in nutrients and marine life.

“This rich food web results in an area that is optimal for fishing,” Wijeratne said. “Not surprisingly, whales also congregate in this area.”

Any step to improve the safety of fishermen and shipping will automatically have a positive impact on whales and whale watching, he added.

Leading Sri Lankan environmentalist Jagath Gunawardena told AFP that MSC’s unilateral action has exposed Colombo’s failure to protect marine life and fishermen.

“We should be ashamed of our failure, but an international shipping company had to take the initiative,” he said.

© 2022 AFP