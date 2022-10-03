Shimron Hetmyer dropped out of West Indies World Cup squad due to missed flight

The West Indies have dropped Shimron Hetmyer from their World Cup squad after the batter missed a “relocated” flight to Australia. CWI said the decision was made “unanimous” by the selection panel, which also decided to nominate Shamarh Brooks as Hetmyer’s replacement.

Most of the West Indies squad had flown to Australia in several groups after the CPL closed on Saturday. Hetmyer, who was captain of Guyana Amazon Warriors, was originally scheduled to fly on October 1, but for personal reasons wanted to reschedule his flight. CWI booked him on a flight departing on Monday, only for Hetmyer to tell Jimmy Adams, CWI’s director of cricket, that he would not travel.

“The decision of the CWI selection panel was made because Shimron Hetmyer missed his new flight to Australia, which was changed at his request from Saturday, October 1, due to family reasons,” CWI said in a press release. “As flight availability has been a real challenge, a seat was found for him to leave Guyana today, Monday, October 3, meaning he will unfortunately win the 1st T20 International (T20I) against Australia on Wednesday, October 5 at the Metricon Stadium. Hetmyer informed the Cricket director that he would not be able to be at the airport in time for his flight to New York this afternoon.”

Adams said Hetmyer had been informed that “any further delay” in the journey would cost him his World Cup spot.

“This afternoon we informed the board of directors of the CWI that the judges had unanimously decided to replace Shimron Hetmyer with Shamarh Brooks in our T20 World Cup squad,” said Adams. “Although we have changed Shimron’s flight from Saturday to Monday for family reasons, it was made clear to him that if there were further delays and problems with his journey to Australia, we would have no choice but to replace him in the squad. unwilling to compromise the team’s ability to prepare for this all-important global event.”

Brooks will fly out later this week but will not be competing in the two-game T20I series against Australia. Brooks will instead join the World Cup squad directly in Melbourne, where Nicholas Pooran’s team will begin their campaign in the qualifying round. The West Indies are placed in Group B alongside Ireland, Scotland and Zimbabwe, with the top two teams moving on to the Super 12s.