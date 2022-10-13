Shields v Marshall: Odds and offers ahead of women’s boxing historic fight

Tagged as ‘the greatest fight in the history of women’s boxing’, Savannah Marshall and Claressa Shields will finally settle their decade-long feud this weekend on a historic night of combat action in London.

The two undefeated middleweight sensations will clash in one of the most highly anticipated fights of recent years, with pride, legacy and the title of undisputed middleweight champion at stake.

GETTY The O2 Arena is set for the biggest clash in women’s boxing as the ‘GWOAT’ takes on the ‘Silent Assassin’

Odds of bet365: Claressa Shields 4/5Savannah Marshall 1/1, Draw 11/1.

The pair will join the star-studded all-female cast at the O2 Arena, with Mikaela Mayer and Alycia Baumgardner facing each other in a super featherweight unification battle as 2020 Team GB Olympians Lauren Price, Karriss Artingstall and the hard hitting Caroline Dubois take the final steps in their professional boxing development.

When is Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall?

The blockbuster women’s clash takes place on the night of Saturday October 152022.

What time is it between Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall?

The action kicks off at 6pm on Saturday, with the main event ringwalks expected around 10:30pm, depending on the length of previous matches.

Where’s Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall?

The fight will take place at the O2 Arena in London.

Can I watch Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall?

Coverage of the event will be available in the UK on Sky Sports.

Are belts at stake for Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall?

Yes – everyone. Shields is bringing her WBA, WBC, WBF, IBF and The Ring belts to the party, while “Silent Assassin” Marshall is the WBO title list. The winner can therefore boast of the title of undisputed female world middleweight champion.

Who is the favorite for Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall?

Despite many titles to her name, Michigan-born Shields comes into the fray as a slight underdog 10/11while Hartlepool’s Marshall is 10/11 to take the loot – and bettors can support the home favorite for the win via knockout, technical knockout or disqualification on 5/2.

A bet365 spokesperson said: “We cannot split these two rivals as it stands. Both fighters are currently priced at 10/11 to win the battle with Marshall a little shorter in the market To win by KO, TKO or disqualification at 5/2as compared to 9/1 for shields. One thing’s for sure, it’s going to be an explosive night on September 10 and we can’t wait.”

What is Claressa Shields’ record?

The 2012 loss to Savannah Marshall in the amateur ranks remains the only blemish on Claressa Shields’ impressive writing book.

A double Olympic gold medalist taking middleweight wins in London and Rio de Janeiro, she made her professional boxing debut in Nevada in 2016, beating current undisputed world super middleweight champion Franchon Crews-Dezurn by unanimous decision.

Two wins the following year saw a title fight against Nikki Adler, the defending WBC super-middleweight champion, who she claimed via technical knockout in the fifth round.

A unanimous decision win over Hanna Gabriels in June 2018 saw her add the vacant WBA and inaugural IBF middleweight titles to her treasure.

One win in both 2019 and 2020 gave her a professional record of 10-0, before taking Marie-Eve Dicaire’s IBF belt off her in March during a fight in her hometown of Flint.

A first professional match in the UK followed in February this year, where another unanimous decision sealed The Ring and WBF middleweight accolades, leaving only Marshall’s WBO belt to complete the set.

What is Savannah Marshall’s record?

Gold medalist at the 2012 AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in China where she became the only fighter to date to overcome Shields en route, Marshall took an early exit from the 2012 Olympics but did achieve Middleweight Commonwealth Gold in Glasgow in 2014.

Her bid for the Olympic title failed again in Brazil two years later, but after signing as a professional under the wing of the legendary Floyd Mayweather, she embarked on a stellar 12-fight win – the last eight thanks to a knockout or technical win. knockout.

The vacant WBO title came her way in a technical knockout win at the SSE Arena against Hannah Rankin, and she has successfully defended her title three times.

Who’s on the undercard for Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall?

In the striking head-to-head clash, Mikaela Mayer takes on Alycia Baumgardner in a ravishing super-featherweight title bout.

Mayer has yet to taste defeat in 17 professional fights, winning five by knockout and 12 by decision, and she is defending the WBO IBF and The Ring belts.

Baumgardner, meanwhile, is making the second defense of her WBC and IBO titles as she looks for a seventh straight win.

Lauren Price, winner of last year’s Olympic gold medal, and her bronze counterparts Karriss Artingstall and Caroline Dubois will take on Timea Belik, Marina Sakharov and Milena Koleva respectively.

A close friend of Mayer’s, Ginny Fuchs, an American Olympian who performed well in April on her professional debut with a fourth round knockout of Jennifer Han, takes on Gemma Ruegg in a flyweight bout.

Also on the card are Ebonie Jones and Spanish featherweight fighter Vanessa Caballero; April Hunter and Erica Alvarez from Argentina; London’s Shannon Ryan and another Spaniard, Bucha El Quaissi, as well as young talent Sarah Liegmann and veteran Bec Connolly.

All prices are correct at time of writing.

