Shia LaBeouf’s wife Mia Goth takes their daughter Isabel, five months, out in pink stroller

Shia LaBeouf’s longtime love Mia Goth, whom he refers to as his ‘wife,’ was spotted with their five-month-old daughter Isabel in Los Angeles this week.

Mia, 28, brought the baby out for a breath of fresh air and a bit of sunshine in her elegant pink and black stroller.

Occasionally, the new mother took a break from her walk to sit on the brick edge of a planter and chat on the phone, keeping a grip on the stroller’s handle.

Mia, who hails from London, cut a California-casual figure in a pair of midnight blue Nike shorts and a matching half-sleeve top.

Letting her silky blonde locks cascade freely over her shoulders, she warded off the August rays with a large pair of dark sunglasses.

Shia and Mia have conducted a tempestuous on–off romance since they starred in the ultra-raunchy Lars Von Trier film Nymphomaniac in 2012.

After one explosive argument he had with Mia in Germany in 2015, he was caught on film saying: ‘If I’d have stayed there, I would have killed her.’

Although little Isabel was born months ago, Shia only revealed her name and gender this week in the midst of his public spat with Olivia Wilde over the reasons he left her upcoming directorial venture Don’t Worry Darling.

LaBeouf shared an email written to Wilde with Variety, published Friday, and in it announced the name of his five-month-old daughter.

‘I have a little girl, Isabel; she is five months old and just beginning to develop the last half of her laugh; it’s AMAZING,’ the doting dad penned to Wilde.

Shia released the email to Variety in an effort to clear his name over Olivia’s recent claim that she fired him from her film Don’t Worry Darling over his ‘combative energy.’

The 36-year-old former Disney star admitted that he’s attempting to redeem himself both personally and professionally after spiraling the last few years and denied Wilde’s accusations.

‘Mia, my wife & I have found each other again & are journeying toward a healthy family with love and mutual respect,’ he wrote.

‘But, speaking of my daughter, I often think about the news articles she will read when she is literate,’ he added. ‘And though I owe, and will owe for the rest of my life, I only owe for my actions.’

LaBeouf shares Isabel with on-again-off-again partner Mia – whom he referred to as his wife. The couple welcomed their first child together earlier this year but until the email to Wilde, had not commented on the baby’s gender or name.

In his message, the Peanut Butter Falcon actor also touched on his ongoing legal battle with ex FKA Twigs, who is currently suing him.

The singer has accused Shia of abuse, claiming he knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted disease, as well as verbally, mentally, and physically abusing her during their relationship which lasted from summer 2018 to spring 2019.

‘My failings with Twigs are fundamental and real, but they are not the narrative that has been presented,’ wrote.

‘There is a time and a place to deal with such things, and I am trying to navigate a nuanced situation with respect for her and the truth, hence my silence. But this situation with your film and my ‘firing’ will never have a court date with which to deal with the facts. If lies are repeated enough in the public they become truth,’ he continued.

Earlier this week, Wilde, 38, gave an interview to Variety where she said LaBeouf’s process was ‘not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions’ after the role was ultimately recast with her now-boyfriend Harry Styles.

Styles, 28, plays the character Jack alongside main star Florence Pugh, who is said to have had some ‘tension’ with LaBeouf on the set of Don’t Worry Darling.

In response, Shia supplied alleged evidence that refutes Wilde’s claims, including an email he sent to the director and a video that she allegedly sent to him, that proves he walked away from the film.

LaBeouf claims he ‘quit the film due to lack of rehearsal time’ on August 17th in 2020, and forwarded Variety two emails that he claims he recently sent to Wilde.

In his messages to Wilde, LaBeouf states: ‘You and I both know the reasons for my exit. I quit your film because your actors and I couldn’t find time to rehearse.’

Some studio sources have claimed to the publication that LaBeouf had been fired, while another said it was down to a ‘collective recognition that LaBeouf’s style of acting wasn’t a good fit for Wilde’s approach as a director.’

Variety reports that LaBeouf sent the publication screenshots of his conversations with Wilde, which claim they met in person to discuss his exit from the project.

Wilde allegedly texted the actor: ‘Thanks for letting me in on your thought process. I know that isn’t fun. Doesn’t feel good to say no to someone, and I respect your honesty.’

‘I’m honored you were willing to go there with me, for me to tell a story with you. I’m gutted because it could have been something special. I want to make clear how much it means to me that you trust me. That’s a gift I’ll take with me.’

LaBeouf then claims to the trade outlet that he ‘officially’ quit the film the following day after their conversation in August 2020.

As well as texts, LaBeouf reportedly provided Variety with a video that Wilde allegedly sent him on August 19th 2020, two days after he is said to have quit.

Variety claims that in the video Wilde is heard saying she is ‘not ready to give up on this yet,’ as he appears to beg the actor to reconsider.

Shia LaBeouf’s damning email to Olivia Wilde Sent Wednesday 24th August Olivia, I hope this finds you inspired, purposeful, fulfilled & well. I pray every night that you & your family have health, happiness, & everything God would give me. No joke, every night before I sleep. I have a little girl, Isabel; she is five months old and just beginning to develop the last half of her laugh; it’s AMAZING. Mia, my wife & I have found each other again & are journeying toward a healthy family with love and mutual respect. I have embarked on a journey that feels redemptive & righteous (dirty word but fitting). I write to you now with 627 days of sobriety and a moral compass that never existed before my great humbling that was the last year and a quarter of my life. I reached out to you a few months ago to make amends; & I still pray one day, you can find space in your heart to forgive me for the failed collaboration we shared. What inspired this email today is your latest Variety story. I am greatly honored by your words on my work; thank you, that felt good to read. I am a little confused about the narrative that I was fired, however. You and I both know the reasons for my exit. I quit your film because your actors & I couldn’t find time to rehearse. I have included as a reminder the screenshots of our text exchange on that day, and my text to Tobey. I know that you are beginning your press run for DWD and that the news of my firing is attractive clickbait, as I am still persona-non-grata and may remain as such for the rest of my life. But, speaking of my daughter, I often think about the news articles she will read when she is literate. And though I owe, and will owe for the rest of my life, I only owe for my actions. My failings with Twigs are fundamental and real, but they are not the narrative that has been presented. There is a time and a place to deal with such things, and I am trying to navigate a nuanced situation with respect for her and the truth, hence my silence. But this situation with your film and my ‘firing’ will never have a court date with which to deal with the facts. If lies are repeated enough in the public they become truth. And so, it makes it that much harder for me to crawl out of the hole I have dug with my behaviors, to be able to provide for my family. Firing me never took place, Olivia. And while I fully understand the attractiveness of pushing that story because of the current social landscape, the social currency that brings. It is not the truth. So I am humbly asking, as a person with an eye toward making things right, that you correct the narrative as best you can. I hope none of this negatively effects you, and that your film is successful in all the ways you want it to be. Every Blessing To You, Shia

Wilde is then said to allude to tension between LaBeouf and lead star Florence Pugh, who plays Alice, the wife of Jack.

‘I feel like I’m not ready to give up on this yet, and I too am heartbroken and I want to figure this out,’ Wilde allegedly says in the video.

‘You know, I think this might be a bit of a wake-up call for Miss Flo [Florence Pugh], and I want to know if you’re open to giving this a shot with me, with us.’

Wilde goes on: ‘If she really commits, if she really puts her mind and heart into it at this point and if you guys can make peace – and I respect your point of view, I respect hers – but if you guys can do it, what do you think? Is there hope? Will you let me know?’

LaBeouf supplies another message where Wilde allegedly wrote to him: ‘You don’t have to be in my movies but don’t ever doubt me. We pinky promised. That means something in my house.’

DailyMail.com has reached out reps for both LaBeouf and Wilde who have so far been unavailable for comment.