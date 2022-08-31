Shia LaBeouf to star in Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis

Shia LaBeouf will star in Francis Ford Coppola’s star-studded independent film Megalopolis after she became embroiled in a dispute with Olivia Wilde over his departure from her latest film, Don’t Worry Darling.

LaBeouf, 36, is one of the newest stars to join the cast, according to The Hollywood Reporter. In addition to him, Coppola’s sister Talia Shire and cousin Jason Schwartzman have also landed roles in the film.

The film is independently financed by the legendary director and has a budget of just under $100 million.

New role! Shia LaBeouf will star in Francis Ford Coppola’s star-studded independent film Megalopolis following news of his casting drama with Olivia Wilde in her latest film, Don’t Worry Darling; pictured 2019

A cryptic logline describing the film’s plot reads: “The fate of Rome haunts a modern world incapable of solving its own social problems in this epic tale of political ambition, brilliance and conflicting love.”

Speaking of self-financing the film, the director of The Godfather previously told THR, “Everyone thinks a movie should be in a certain way, and it goes against the grain when you have a different idea.

“People can be very unacceptable, but sometimes the other idea represents what’s to come in the future. That’s worth considering.’

Megalopsis also stars Adam Driver, Nathalie Emmanuel, Forest Whitaker, Laurence Fishburne, Jon Voight and Aubrey Plaza. Kathyrn Hunter and James Remar are also new additions to the cast.

Family film: Francis Ford Coppola has cast his sister Talia Shire (pictured) and his cousin Jason Schwartzman in the film; pictured February 2022

A role landed: Schwartzman and his mother Talia are among the new stars landing roles in the film; pictured 2019

The news of the casting comes after Shia publicly denied director Olivia Wilde’s claims that he was fired from her film Don’t Worry Darling for his “belligerent energy.”

The actor instead insisted on stopping the project.

In support of his claims, a video by Wilde was leaked online on Friday, which clearly shows the director begging LaBeouf to stay with the project, and alluding to tensions with his future co-star Florence Pugh by saying that his departure will be a big deal. would be ‘wake’. -call to Miss Flo.’

Lights, cameras, action: the film is independently financed by the legendary director and has a budget of just under $100 million

Controversy: Shia is embroiled in drama with Olivia Wilde over disputed claims about how he left her movie Don’t Worry Darling; Wilde pictured 2022

Earlier this week, Wilde, 38, gave an interview Variety where she said LaBeouf’s trial was “not conducive to the ethos I demand in my productions” after the role was eventually recast with her now-boyfriend Harry Styles.

Styles, 28, plays the character Jack alongside protagonist Florence Pugh, who reportedly had some “tension” with LaBeouf.

However, LaBeouf has now provided alleged evidence that refutes Wilde’s claims, including an email he sent to the director and a video she sent to him, which was later leaked online showing him running away from the film.

Real-life drama: Wilde claims she fired LaBeouf from the project, but the actor insists he actually quit

LaBeouf claims that on August 17, 2020, he “stopped the film due to lack of rehearsal time” and forwarded Variety two emails that he said he recently sent to Wilde.

In his messages to Wilde, LaBeouf states, “You and I both know the reasons for my departure. I stopped your film because your actors and I couldn’t find time to rehearse.’

In the email, he refers to his troubled relationship with FKA Twigs and also spoke about his daughter Isabel, whom he shares with partner Mia Goth.

Recast: Even Stevens actor was eventually replaced by singer Harry Styles

Some studio sources claimed in the publication that LaBeouf had been fired, while another said it was due to a “collective acknowledgment that LaBeouf’s acting style did not fit well with Wilde’s approach as a director.”

Variety reports that LaBeouf sent the publishing screenshots of his conversations with Wilde, who claim they met in person to discuss his departure from the project.

In the email to Wilde, LaBeouf acknowledges his relationship with Twigs, writing, “My shortcomings with Twigs are fundamental and real, but they are not the story presented.”

Twigs – real name Tahliah Debrett Barnett – in a lawsuit accused LaBeouf of knowingly giving a sexually transmitted disease and also accused him of “relentless abuse,” including sexual assault, assault and inflicting emotional distress. He has denied the claims.