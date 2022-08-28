Shia LaBeouf seen out for first time since denying Olivia Wilde fired him from Don’t Worry Darling

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Shia LaBeouf stepped out in Los Angeles on Saturday, marking the first time he was seen in public since he had a public feud with Olivia Wilde.

The 36-year-old Honey Boy filmmaker wore casual orange Adidas shorts and a graphic black and white t-shirt.

He bared his tattooed thighs in the pants and wore black socks with matching flip flops.

Spotted: Shia LaBeouf stepped out in Los Angeles on Saturday, marking the first time he was seen in public since he had a public feud with Olivia Wilde

Shia pulled back his dark hair and wore a full beard with shiny black sunglasses.

He carried his keys on a black cord as he walked through a parking lot on the weekend.

The outing comes just a day after he wrote an unprecedented email to Olivia Wilde, which was published in Vanity Fair.

Dressed up: The 36-year-old Honey Boy filmmaker wore casual orange shorts and a graphic black and white t-shirt

In the impassioned note, he claimed he had not been fired from the directorial film Don’t Worry Darling, despite the widespread belief that he was.

Shia made the email public in an effort to clear his name over Olivia’s claim that she fired him from the project for his “belligerent energy.”

He admitted to trying to save himself, both personally and professionally, after gaining momentum in recent years and denied Wilde’s allegations.

“Mia, my wife and I have found each other again and are on our way to a healthy family with love and mutual respect,” he wrote.

“But when I talk about my daughter, I often think about the news articles she’ll read when she’s literate,” he added. “And though I owe something, and will be guilty for the rest of my life, I am guilty only for my deeds.”

Permanent ink: He bared his tattoo-stained thighs in the bottom and wore black socks with matching flip flops

LaBeouf shares Isabel with on-off partner Mia Goth – whom he called his wife. The couple welcomed their first child together earlier this year, but had not commented on the baby’s gender or name until the email to Wilde.

In his post, the Peanut Butter Falcon actor also addressed his ongoing legal battle with ex FKA Twigs, who is currently suing him.

The singer accused Shia of abuse, claiming that he knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted disease, as well as verbal, mental and physical abuse of her during their relationship which lasted from summer 2018 to spring 2019.

“My shortcomings with Twigs are fundamental and real, but they are not the story presented,” wrote.

‘I have a little girl, Isabel; she is five months old and just starting to develop the last half of her smile; it’s AMAZING,” the loving father wrote to Wilde. (Shia and Mia pictured in April)

Earlier this week, Wilde, 38, gave an interview Variety where she said LaBeouf’s trial was “not conducive to the ethos I demand in my productions” after the role was eventually recast with her now-boyfriend Harry Styles.

Styles, 28, will play the character Jack alongside protagonist Florence Pugh, who reportedly had some “tension” with LaBeouf on the set of Don’t Worry Darling.

In response, Shia provided alleged evidence that refutes Wilde’s claims, including an email he sent to the director and a video she allegedly sent him showing him running away from the film.