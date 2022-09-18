Shia LaBeouf seen in Pasadena after spending time abroad with wife Mia Goth on film festival circuit

Shia LaBeouf was seen back in Pasadena on Saturday after spending time abroad with his wife Mia Goth and their six-month-old daughter Isabel.

Last week, the actor and his family were spotted in Portofino, Italy, taking a dip in the sea, and Mia also traveled to Toronto to appear at the city’s film festival.

Shia was spotted stopping by to pick up some food and drink from his local juice bar.

The Honey Boy star looked casual in a salmon button-up shirt and a large straw hat to give him some shade.

He softened the items with muted gray shorts that revealed his tattooed thighs, along with white trainers.

Goth and LaBeouf first met while working on the 2013 film Nymphomaniac, in which they both starred.

They married in Las Vegas in 2016, but divorced two years later, while Shia was involved in both FKA twigs and actress Margaret Qualley.

Shia and Mia reconciled in 2020 after the Transformers star and Margaret split. Mia gave birth to the couple’s daughter in March.

While his wife appears to be doing well, the actor is currently being sued by his former flame FKA Twigs, who accused him of knowingly giving her a sexually transmitted disease, which he has denied.

Shia has also recently found herself at the center of a dispute with Olivia Wilde over his departure from her movie Don’t Worry Darling.

Wilde previously claimed she fired Shia, but the actor insisted he quit.

LaBeouf provided text messages and a video message that was allegedly sent to him by Wilde that showed she was referring to several on-set issues. She also seemed to ask him to reconsider his departure from the project.

This comes after the actor shed tears two weeks ago, recalling how his wife was the only member of his family to virtually visit him in rehab despite not being in touch with her for two years.

“We had been estranged for years because of my jealousy,” he said. “She was going to make a movie with another actor, and I thought she was cheating on me, so then I cheated on another…weak bastard. Little boy ***. Like nonsense.’