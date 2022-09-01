Shia LaBeouf says Mia Goth was the ONLY person to visit him during his rehab’s family week

Shia LaBeouf wept as he recalled how his wife Mia Goth was the only member of his family to virtually visit him in rehab, despite not being in contact with her for two years.

Shia, 36, revealed he went without visitors for weeks during his treatment center’s “Family Week,” where loved ones met virtually via Skype.

Speaking on Jon Bernthal’s podcast realShia said he was getting demoralized because not a single visitor had dialed in. Until one day Mia decided to visit him.

‘Nobody showed up’: Shia LaBeouf cried as he remembered how Mia Goth was the only member of his family to virtually visit him in rehab despite being out of touch for two years

“We had been estranged for years because of my jealousy,” he said. “She was going to make a movie with another actor and I thought she was cheating on me, so then I cheated on another…weak s**t. Little boy s**t. Like nonsense.

“We hadn’t talked to each other for two years when this all hit. And I ended up at this rehab… and they do something called Family Week. And every week, on a Sunday, everyone whose family is involved in the program shows up on these Skype calls,” Shia began. “And everyone will appear in the same room, and your mother, your father, your brother, your sister, your wife, your friend, whatever.”

“It’s you, the whole crew of you, that’s in this group,” Shia clarified when asked who was present during the conversation. “Like 12 of us in my class. Everyone’s family appears on the screen and in the first week no one shows up for me. No one. They got the calls, I know they got the calls. But no one showed up. My mother, my father, nobody. No one showed up. Manager, friends, no one showed up.

“Week two, same thing. So I’m sitting in this room, and even the person who likes to treat me like that, she’s starting to feel that way, she’s sympathetic to where I am. Everyone else in the room… these aren’t just alcoholics and shit, these are fucking arsonists and kid predators and all kinds of wild people in this group, and they’ve got people showing up for them. And I don’t have anyone to show up for me.’

Dejected, Shia told his therapist that he had no plans to attend the next family week to avoid enduring the pain of not having more visitors.

‘Mia is on screen’: Shia described his surprise at seeing Goth participate in his treatment center family week; Goth and LaBeouf pictured in 2014

‘I don’t want to subject myself to this shit’: The Even Stevens actor planned to skip another family week but was persuaded by his therapist to attend the next

“Week two, week three. I’m there 90 days…there comes a point where family week comes and I say to my therapist, “I’m not going. I don’t want to subject myself to this shit. I’m on a path, and you know, let just stay here. I don’t want to keep reminding myself how f**k my situation is.” And she says, “No, I think you should show up this week.”‘

Shia expected to see his mother on screen, but to his surprise, it was Mia.

“And I show up and I think, okay, my mom will be there. My mother will be. And Mia is on screen,” Shia said.

Shia’s eyes started to water as he remembered how Mia continued to support him.

‘I don’t deserve that kind of shit’: Shia’s eyes started to water when he remembered how Mia continued to support him

“And, you know, you don’t deserve that kind of shit,” he said. “You don’t deserve that kind of shit. I don’t deserve that kind of shit. I haven’t talked her into years and years of fucking bullshit. I have nothing to offer her either. You know, I’m in the middle of my shit… I’ve been on this program for about two months. I’m fine… I’m making this list, she’s at the top of the list, but I’m not contacting her, nothing like that,” he said, wiping his tears.

“So they let her go first because I can’t even fucking believe it, and they all know because I don’t have any family to show up for me. She turns the sound back on and she says, “Hello Shia!” She’s preparing a movie, she doesn’t have time for this.

‘No, but she found time and said ‘Hi Shia’. And we just smile, we have nothing else to say, but she saved my damn life, dog. For the child, for the work… for everything, was this woman’s face.

Better together: LaBeouf in the picture with Goth in 2014

“No promises were made, no long conversations were made, nothing, just her presence. The Ministry of Presence. Sometimes that’s all you have to offer someone who is in such a situation. Just be present. And she was there for me at a time when I didn’t deserve to have no one in my life. Especially them.’

‘She’s a real one. She’s a real… it’s the first time I really understood love, because I have nothing to give. And I sat there thinking like, “Well, I ain’t got nothing. It’s not sexy to be with me. Don’t you understand?”

Shia struggled to understand how Mia could set aside public opinion about him to support him.

“People here accuse me of putting makeup on my genitals and shooting dogs and stuff. That’s what I’m accused of, and you show up for me like you’re tied to this shit? It made no sense.

‘It didn’t make sense’: Shia struggled to understand how Mia could put aside public opinion about him to support him; pictured 2014

Since reuniting, Shia and Mia have gone on to welcome a daughter together, a five-month-old girl named Isabel.

Shia and Mia started meeting in 2012. They married in Las Vegas in 2016, but divorced two years later, and Shia was involved with both FKA Twigs and actress Margaret Qualley during that time.

Shia and Mia reconciled some time after the Honey Boy actor and Margaret broke up. They were next seen wearing wedding rings in March 2020, according to e!

Although Mia is getting better, the actor is currently being sued by his former flame FKA Twigs.

Twigs – real name Tahliah Debrett Barnett – in a lawsuit accused LaBeouf of knowingly giving a sexually transmitted disease and also accused him of “relentless abuse,” including sexual assault, assault and infliction of emotional distress. He has denied the claims.

Shia has also recently found herself at the center of a dispute with Olivia Wilde over his departure from her movie Don’t Worry Darling. Wilde says she fired Shia, while the actor insists he quit and has provided evidence to back up his claims.