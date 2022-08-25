Shia LaBeouf says he contemplated suicide before converting to Catholicism while filming Padre Pio

Shia LaBeouf, who comes from a mixed Jewish and Christian household, revealed that he converted to Catholicism after being cast in Padre Pio as the titular character.

While researching the late Italian monk and staying in a monastery to prepare for his role in Abel Ferrara’s upcoming film, the 36-year-old actor said he was drawn to spirituality as he battled suicidal thoughts and deep-seated feelings of shame. .

“I had a gun on the table. I was out of here,” the Honey Boy star told Bishop Robert Barron during an 80-minute interview, uploaded to YouTube on Thursday.

New Chapter: Shia LaBeouf, who comes from a mixed Jewish and Christian household, revealed that he converted to Catholicism after being cast in Padre Pio; seen in 2019

He explained: “I didn’t want to be alive when all this happened. Shame like I’ve never experienced before – the kind of shame that makes you forget to breathe. You don’t know where to go. You can’t go out and get a taco.”

Despite helping helplessly, Emmy Award winner said he still had a “deep desire to hold on.”

He also noted that he did not accept Padre Pio’s role of finding God, but he feels that his fate was all part of God’s plan.

Dark Age: While researching the Italian monk and staying in a monastery to prepare for his role in Abel Ferrara’s upcoming film, the 36-year-old actor said he was drawn to spirituality as he battled suicidal thoughts and deep-seated feelings of shame.

“I had a gun on the table. I was out of here,” the Honey Boy star told Bishop Robert Barron during an 80-minute interview, uploaded to YouTube on Thursday.

“I now know that God used my ego to draw me to Him. To withdraw from worldly desires. It all happened at once,’ he explained.

The artist added: ‘But there would have been no impulse for me to get in my car and drive up [to the monastery] if I didn’t think, ‘Oh, I’m going to save my career.’

Learning about reconciliation and forgiveness also made him believe he was worthy of a second chance.

Wrestling: He explained, “I didn’t want to live anymore when all this happened. Shame like I’ve never experienced before – the kind of shame that makes you forget to breathe. You don’t know where to go. You can’t go out and get a taco’

Finding Faith: Despite Helpless Help, Emmy Award Winner Said He Still Had a ‘Deep Longing to Hold on’

“I now know that God used my ego to draw me to Him. To withdraw from worldly desires. It all happened at once,” he explained to the bishop

“It was to see that other people who have sinned beyond anything I could ever imagine are also found in Christ, which made me think, ‘Oh, that gives me hope,’ LaBeouf told the bishop. “I started hearing experiences from other wicked people who had found their way into this, and it made me feel like I had permission.”

This comes after his ex-girlfriend, FKA Twigs, sued him for sexual battery, he broke up with his talent agency CAA, and he was fired from the Don’t You Worry Darling in 2021.

After the public sandals, LaBeouf’s attorney told Variety that he knew he “needed help” and began “looking for the kind of meaningful, intensive, long-term clinical treatment he so desperately needed.”

In June, LaBeouf was spotted reuniting with his estranged father Jeffrey in a Pasadena, California park, where they sat side by side and read from Bibles.

The actor has denied causing Twigs “any harm or loss”, despite her claims that she was “relentlessly abused” during their relationship, which she described as a “living nightmare”.

According to rolling stonethey will appear in court on April 17, 2023.

In June, LaBeouf was spotted reuniting with his estranged father Jeffrey in a Pasadena, California park, where they sat side by side and read from Bibles.