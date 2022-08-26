Shia LaBeouf reveals name of five-month-old daughter with Mia Goth in candid email to Olivia Wilde

Amid Shia LaBeouf’s feud with Olivia Wilde over his unconditional exit from her new film, the actor revealed new information about his family and his dealings with ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs.

LaBeouf shared an email to Wilde with Varietypublished Friday, announcing the name of his five-month-old daughter with wife Mia Goth.

‘I have a little girl, Isabel; she is five months old and just starting to develop the last half of her smile; it’s AMAZING,” the loving father wrote to Wilde.

Shia released the email to Variety in an effort to clear his name over Olivia’s recent claim that she fired him from her movie Don’t Worry Darling for his “belligerent energy.”

The 36-year-old former Disney star admitted he is trying to redeem himself both personally and professionally after a spiral of recent years and has denied Wilde’s allegations.

“Mia, my wife and I have found each other again and are on our way to a healthy family with love and mutual respect,” he wrote.

“But when I talk about my daughter, I often think about the news articles she’ll read when she’s literate,” he added. “And though I owe something, and will be guilty for the rest of my life, I am guilty only for my deeds.”

LaBeouf shares Isabel with flashing partner Mia Goth – whom he called his wife. The couple welcomed their first child together earlier this year, but had not commented on the baby’s gender or name until the email to Wilde.

In his post, the Peanut Butter Falcon actor also addressed his ongoing legal battle with ex FKA Twigs, who is currently suing him.

The singer accused Shia of abuse, claiming that he knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted disease, as well as verbally, mentally and physically abusing her during their relationship that lasted from summer 2018 to spring 2019.

“My shortcomings with Twigs are fundamental and real, but they are not the story presented,” wrote.

“There is a time and a place to deal with such things, and I am trying to navigate a nuanced situation with respect for her and the truth, hence my silence. But this situation with your film and my “firing” will never have a court date to deal with the facts. If lies are repeated enough in public, they become truth,” he continued.

Earlier this week, Wilde, 38, gave an interview Variety where she said LaBeouf’s trial was “not conducive to the ethos I demand in my productions” after the role was eventually recast with her now-boyfriend Harry Styles.

Styles, 28, will play the character Jack alongside protagonist Florence Pugh, who reportedly had some “tension” with LaBeouf on the set of Don’t Worry Darling.

In response, Shia provided alleged evidence that refutes Wilde’s claims, including an email he sent to the director and a video she allegedly sent him showing him running away from the film.

LaBeouf Claims He ‘Stopped The Movie Due To Lack Of Rehearsal Time’ On Aug 17, 2020 And Redirected Variety two emails he says he recently sent to Wilde.

In his messages to Wilde, LaBeouf states, “You and I both know the reasons for my departure. I stopped your film because your actors and I couldn’t find time to rehearse.’

Some studio sources claim in the publication that LaBeouf was fired, while another said it was due to a “collective acknowledgment that LaBeouf’s acting style did not fit well with Wilde’s approach as a director.”

Variety reports that LaBeouf has sent the publishing screenshots of his conversations with Wilde, who claim they met in person to discuss his departure from the project.

Wilde is said to have sent the actor a text message: ‘Thank you for letting me think along. I know that’s not fun. It doesn’t feel right to say no to someone, and I respect your honesty.’

“I’m honored that you wanted to come with me so I could tell a story with you. I’m gutted because it could have been something special. I want to make it clear how much it means to me that you trust me. That’s a present I’m taking with me.’

LaBeouf then claims to the business that he “officially” left the film the next day after their August 2020 meeting.

In addition to lyrics, LaBeouf reportedly provided Variety with a video that Wilde reportedly sent him on August 19, 2020, two days after he allegedly quit.

Variety claims that Wilde can be heard in the video that she’s “not ready to give this up yet,” as he appears to be begging the actor to reconsider.

Shia LaBeouf’s damning email to Olivia Wilde Sent on Wednesday 24 August olivia, I hope this finds you inspired, purposeful, fulfilled and good. I pray every night that you and your family have health, happiness and everything that God would give me. No joke, every night before I go to sleep. I have a little girl, Isabel; she is five months old and just starting to develop the last half of her smile; It is awesome. Mia, my wife and I have found each other again and are on our way to a healthy family with love and mutual respect. I have embarked on a journey that feels liberating and righteous (dirty word but appropriate). I write to you now with 627 days of sobriety and a moral compass that never existed before my great humiliation which was the last year and a quarter of my life. I reached out to you a few months ago to make up for it; & I still pray that one day you can find space in your heart to forgive me for the failed partnership we shared. What inspired this email today is your latest Variety story. I am greatly honored by your words about my work; thank you, that felt good to read. However, I am a bit confused about the story that I was fired. You and I both know the reasons for my departure. I stopped your film because your actors and I couldn’t find time to rehearse. As a reminder, I’ve attached the screenshots of our text exchange that day, and my text to Tobey. I know you’re starting your press round for DWD and the news of my firing is a compelling clickbait as I’m still persona-non-grata and may be for the rest of my life. But when I talk about my daughter, I often think about the news articles she will read when she is literate. And though I owe something, and will be guilty for the rest of my life, I am guilty only for my deeds. My shortcomings with Twigs are fundamental and real, but they are not the story presented. There is a time and a place to deal with such things, and I am trying to navigate a nuanced situation with respect for her and the truth, hence my silence. But this situation with your film and my “firing” will never have a court date to deal with the facts. When lies are repeated enough in public, they become truth. And so it makes it much harder for me to crawl out of the hole I’ve dug with my behavior, to provide for my family. Getting fired never happened, Olivia. And while I fully understand how appealing it is to push that story because of the current social landscape, the social currency that comes with it. It’s not the truth. So I humbly ask, as a person with an eye for making things right, that you correct the story as best you can. I hope this doesn’t affect you negatively and that your film is successful in all the ways you want it to. All blessings to you, Shia

Wilde would then refer to tension between LaBeouf and protagonist Florence Pugh, who plays Alice, Jack’s wife.

“I feel like I’m not ready to give this up yet, and I’m heartbroken too and I want to figure this out,” Wilde says in the video.

‘You know, I think this might be a bit of a wake-up call for Miss Flo [Florence Pugh]and I want to know if you’re open to trying this with me, with us.’

Wilde continues: “If she’s really committed, if she’s really putting her heart and heart into it right now and if you can make peace – and I respect your position, I respect hers – but if you can do it, what do you think? you? Is there hope? Will you let me know?’

LaBeouf delivers another message in which Wilde reportedly wrote to him, “You don’t have to be in my movies, but don’t ever doubt me. We promised Pink. That means something in my house.’

DailyMail.com has reached out to representatives of both LaBeouf and Wilde, who were not available for comment so far.