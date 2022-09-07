Shia LaBeouf relaxes with wife Mia Goth and their child after being embroiled in Olivia Wilde drama

Shia LaBeouf looked like he had no worries in the world vacationing with his wife and baby after getting caught up in the drama surrounding Olivia Wilde’s much-discussed film Don’t Worry Darling.

The 36-year-old actor was seen taking a dip in the sea with his wife Mia Goth, 28, while vacationing in Portofino, Italy with five-month-old daughter Isabel.

The Even Stevens actor showed off his collection of tattoos as he swam in a pair of black ex-official boxer shorts.

His short brown locks were tousled as he sported a beard and kept his eyes protected with shades of black.

Shia was later seen wearing an orange short-sleeved shirt, black shorts and black Nike Cortez sneakers.

He looked just like the doting father when he strapped his daughter to his chest in a baby carrier as he strolled through the city on the Italian Riviera.

Mia showed off her impressive post-baby body in a brown bikini while swimming in the sea.

She later wore a white blouse with matching Nike Air Force 1 low top sneakers and matching crew neck socks.

The actress wore a large basket-woven sun hat and a knitted brown and white striped tote bag.

Shia and Mia started meeting in 2012. They married in Las Vegas in 2016, but divorced two years later, and Shia was involved with both FKA Twigs and actress Margaret Qualley during that time.

This comes weeks after Shia publicly denied director Olivia Wilde’s claims that he was fired from her film Don’t Worry Darling for his “belligerent energy.”

The actor instead insisted on stopping the project.

In support of his claims, a video by Wilde was leaked online on Friday, August 26, which clearly shows the director begging LaBeouf to stay with the project, and hinting at tensions with his future co-star Florence Pugh by saying that he would leave a ‘wake-up call for Miss Flo.’

Controversy: Shia is embroiled in drama with Olivia Wilde over disputed claims about how he left her movie Don’t Worry Darling; Wilde pictured 2022

Days earlier, Wilde, 38, indicated an interview Variety where she said LaBeouf’s trial was “not conducive to the ethos I demand in my productions” after the role was eventually recast with her now-boyfriend Harry Styles.

Styles, 28, plays the character Jack alongside protagonist Florence Pugh, who reportedly had some “tension” with LaBeouf.

However, LaBeouf replied when he provided alleged evidence that disproved Wilde’s claims, including an email he sent to the director and a video she sent to him, which was later leaked online showing him running away from the film.

Real-life drama: Wilde claims she fired LaBeouf from the project, but the actor insists he actually quit

LaBeouf claims that on August 17, 2020, he “stopped the film due to lack of rehearsal time” and forwarded Variety two emails that he said he recently sent to Wilde.

In his messages to Wilde, LaBeouf states, “You and I both know the reasons for my departure. I stopped your film because your actors and I couldn’t find time to rehearse.’

In the email, he refers to his troubled relationship with FKA Twigs and also spoke about his daughter Isabel, whom he shares with partner Mia Goth.

Recast: Even Stevens actor was eventually replaced by singer Harry Styles

Some studio sources claim in the publication that LaBeouf was fired, while another said it was due to a “collective acknowledgment that LaBeouf’s acting style did not fit well with Wilde’s approach as a director.”

Variety reports that LaBeouf sent the publishing screenshots of his conversations with Wilde, who claim they met in person to discuss his departure from the project.

In the email to Wilde, LaBeouf acknowledges his relationship with Twigs, writing, “My shortcomings with Twigs are fundamental and real, but they are not the story presented.”

Twigs – real name Tahliah Debrett Barnett – in a lawsuit accused LaBeouf of knowingly giving a sexually transmitted disease and also accused him of “relentless abuse,” including sexual assault, assault and infliction of emotional distress. He has denied the claims.