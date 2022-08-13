Shia LaBeouf looks athletic in Los Angeles Rams shirt and black shorts as he goes to the cigar lounge

<!–

Shia LaBeouf looked athletic as she went to a cigar lounge in Pasadena on Thursday, Aug. 11.

The 36-year-old actor wore a short-sleeved Los Angeles Rams shirt to commemorate the football team’s recent Super Bowl victory.

He added black running shorts and walked in white Nike socks and black flip flops.

The Los Angeles resident’s dark brown hair was combed behind his head and he was later seen taking big puffs on a thick stogie in the cigar lounge.

The Holes actor’s afternoon outing comes just days after his exes FKA Twigs and Margaret Qualley had a heated argument at the Bel-Air Hotel in Los Angeles, which left them both “shaken.”

Insiders told Page six in a story published Wednesday that it was not immediately clear who approached whom in the incident.

FKA twigs, 34, has filed suit against LaBeouf, accusing the actor of assault, sexual assault and inflicting emotional distress during the time they dated from mid-2018 to early 2019. (Although LaBeouf has denied specific allegations of FKA twigs). , he has said in the past that he insulted those around him.)

FKA twigs, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, leveled the allegations against LaBeouf in September 2021 in a Elle magazine piece.

At the time, 27-year-old Qualley, who was in a romantic relationship with LaBeouf in early 2021, took to social media with the cover of the issue and under the post: “Thank you.”

Qualley went on to say: Harper’s Bazaar in September 2021 that she had posted the aforementioned message in support of FKA twigs.

“It was important to me for her to know that I believe her — and it’s that simple,” she told the publication.

Major allegations: FKA twigs has filed suit against LaBeouf, accusing the actor of assault, sexual assault and inflicting emotional distress during the time they dated from mid-2018 to early 2019. He was photographed in November 2019

Holiday time: FKA twigs and LaBeouf were spotted together in September 2018 in Paris

Sources told Page Six that after the piece was published, FKA twigs and Qualley sent each other another message, and FKA twigs hoped Qualley would take the stand in legal proceedings regarding LaBeouf, scheduled for April 2023.

FKA twigs was upset that Qualley – who she had never spoken to prior to the Elle story – did not want to get further involved in the lawsuit, insiders told the outlet.

The celebs crossed paths at the luxury establishment, where they engaged in what sources described to Page Six as “an intense verbal dispute over the matter in full view of the other hotel guests.”

Amid the confrontation, Qualley’s fiancé, musician Jack Antonoff, 38, became involved on behalf of Qualley.