<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Shia LaBeouf looked very comfortable with his partner Mia Goth on Saturday as they strolled with their newborn baby near their home in Pasadena, California.

The Peanut Butter Falcon actor, 36, wore a straw hat, LA Rams T-shirt, shorts and sandals with socks as he and Mia, 28, enjoyed some green smoothies.

The couple welcomed their baby earlier this year, but have not commented on the child’s name, gender or birthday.

Yaks! Shia LaBeouf looked very comfortable with his partner Mia Goth on Saturday as they strolled with their newborn near their home in Pasadena, California

The British actress looked comfortable in black leggings and sandals.

The Emma star was braless and wearing a lavender crop top.

As they chatted in front of a store for a moment, the tax collector’s actor reached under Mia’s shirt.

Going for it: As they chatted for a moment in front of a store, the publican actor reached under Mia’s shirt

Leggings: He was also spotted playing with the waistband on the front of Mia’s leggings

He was also spotted playing with the waistband of Mia’s leggings.

Although he seems blissful in his relationship with Mia, the actor is currently being sued by his former flame FKA Twigs, 34.

The singer accused Shia of abuse, claiming that he knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted disease, as well as verbally, mentally and physically abusing her during their relationship that lasted from summer 2018 to spring 2019.

Baby: Shia and Mia began seeing each other in 2012, married in 2016 and divorced in 2018. Their baby was born earlier this year, but they have not disclosed the child’s name or gender

Recently, the Tears in the Club singer reportedly got into a loud verbal altercation with another of Shia’s exes, Margaret Qualley, 27, at the Bel Air Hotel in Los Angeles.

It’s unclear what caused the alleged spat, but an insider claimed that FKA twigs hoped Margaret would be willing to testify in Shia’s lawsuit.

The Maid star, who briefly dated Shia in 2021, has indicated that she believes the singer’s accusations against her ex.

Lawsuit: The actor of the Tax Authorities is being sued by ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs, who has accused him of sexual and verbal abuse. A trial date has been set for April 17, 2023

When asked about writing ‘Thank you’ on a social media post from the cover of Elle magazine in September 2021 in which the singer, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, made her allegations, Margaret told Harper Bazaar: it was important to me for her to know that I believe her – and it’s that simple.’

Shia and Mia started meeting in 2012. They married in Las Vegas in 2016, but divorced two years later, and Shia was involved with both FKA Twigs and Margaret during that time.

Shia and Mia reconciled some time after the Honey Boy actor and Margaret broke up, but did not remarry.

The trial for the sexual abuse lawsuit begins on April 17, 2023.