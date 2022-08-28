Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth step out as a family with daughter Isabel

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth got out on Sunday with their daughter Isabel.

The family of three was spotted gathering in a park in the Los Angeles suburb of Glendale, California.

The actor, 36, looked comfortable in orange shorts, a black t-shirt, socks, sandals and great straw warmth.

Mia, 28, kept cool in a floral summer dress and white sneakers as she pushed the five-month-old Isabel’s stroller.

The outing comes after a heady week in which the 36-year-old actor made headlines for converting to Catholicism, contesting being fired from the soon-to-be-released movie Don’t Worry Darling, and admitting he’s “hurtted.” ‘ ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs, 34, who is suing him for domestic violence.

In an interview with Bishop Robert Barron of the Word on Fire Catholic Ministries, the controversial actor explained that he began studying the religion while preparing for his role in Padre Pio, which tells the life story of the saint.

“It was seeing other people who have sinned beyond anything I could ever imagine, being found in Christ as well, that made me feel, ‘Oh, that gives me hope,'” he explained.

“I started hearing experiences of other depraved people who had found their way – into this – and it made me feel like I had permission.”

The Pieces of a Woman star confessed that he had once considered taking his own life, which is something he also talked about John Bernal’s Patreon Exclusive Podcast Real Ones.

Discussing the lawsuit filed by ex-girlfriend FKA twigs, the Daytime Emmy Award winner said he became suicidal after news of the lawsuit broke and her allegations became public.

He didn’t mention the Holy Terrain artist by name, but did say, “I hurt that woman. And while I was doing that, I hurt a lot of other people, and a lot of other people for that woman. I was a pleasure-seeking, selfish, self-centered, dishonest, inconsiderate, fearful person.’

In addition to allegations of physical and emotional abuse, the singer and actress has accused Shia of knowingly giving her a sexually transmitted disease.

In the interview, The Tax Collector’s actor admitted that he had “cheated on every woman I’ve ever been with” and failed to inform sexual partners of “cold sores” and said the Killer singer, whom he first met met on the set of the movie Honey Boy, was just one of the “long list of people I have to make up with.”

The beleaguered actor is also fighting back claims he was fired from the upcoming Don’t Worry Darling by director and actress Olivia Wilde, 38.

In an interview with VarietyOlivia suggested that she let Shia out of the project because of what she called a “combatant energy.”

Since then, however, LaBeouf has provided alleged evidence that refutes Wilde’s claims, including an email he sent to the director and a video she sent to him, which was later leaked online showing him running away from the film.

LaBeouf Claims He ‘Stopped The Movie Due To Lack Of Rehearsal Time’ On Aug 17, 2020 And Redirected Variety two emails he says he recently sent to Wilde.

Shia claimed the reason for his departure was because he felt the actors were not given enough time to rehearse.

In the Real Ones podcast interview, the actor from The Company You Keep also spoke about how the lawsuit filed by FKA twigs, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, helped him experience “ego death,” and that they ” my f***** saved’ *life.’

Shia said joining an accountability group, going to rehab and raising his daughter changed his outlook on life.

“My goal, and I mean this with every fiber of my being, is to be instructive with my life so that I can be an advertisement, like a billboard, for a principled way of life.”