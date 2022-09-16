Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth look casual as they stroll around Toronto with baby Isabel

Happily married acting duo Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth took their daughter Isabel for a walk through Toronto on Wednesday.

Mia, 28, looked comfortable in an oversized gray and white shirt, mom jeans and white sneakers. Her blond hair had been scraped back into a loose bun. The Emma star appeared makeup-free and wore dark sunglasses for the casual outing.

Method artist Shia, 36, donned black shorts and a matching T-shirt with hiking boots for the walk through the Canadian city with their six-month-old baby.

The couple were later spotted at Toronto Pearson Airport, where doting mother Mia was carrying their firstborn in a trendy sling.

LA native Shia added a gray hoodie to his outfit and took care of the backpack and extra carry-on.

The pair were in town to promote Mia’s latest project, slasher film Pearl, at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival.

Pearl, a prequel to the horror film X in which Mia played two parts, tells the backstory of her murderous character from the first chapter of the burgeoning horror franchise.

Both X and Pearl were filmed back-to-back in New Zealand at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, and Weekly entertainment reported that 46-year-old director Ti West got the idea for the second film before going to the Kiwi city of Whanganui to shoot X.

“I had the idea right before I got on the plane,” he explained. “I knew we were going to a place where you could make a movie when no one else could make a movie, and I knew we’d have all this cast and crew and equipment and everything there ready to do it.

“We would spend a lot of money building sites, barns and guest houses,” Ty continued. “It occurred to me that if we made two in a row, we would write off all these costs.

“Then I asked Mia. I said, “If we can pull this off, would you stay and shoot two movies in a row?” And she said, “Yes.”‘

British actress Mia, who is from London, helped write the screenplay for Pearl as they went through two weeks of mandatory quarantine in New Zealand.

‘[I would] set the timer on my phone for 30 or 45 minutes at a time, and then I’d just write whatever it is that I thought might be of value to the movie,” she explained. “I’d send that to Ti and he’d put it in the script.”

In the 1979 slasher film X, Mia’s other character Maxine goes on a road trip with a group of young filmmakers who want to make a pornographic film on a remote Texas ranch.

West, who wrote and directed the 2016 comedy-thriller In the Valley of Violence, starring Ethan Hawke, has confirmed a third film in the X series is coming.

Deadline reports that the third chapter in the horror franchise will be called MaXXXIne, with the story apparently following Mia’s character as she tries to make it as an actress in the 1980s.

Pearl opened in theaters on Friday, September 16.