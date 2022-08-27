Shia LaBeouf admits he hurt FKA Twigs’ after abuse allegations – branding her ‘a saint’

Shia LaBeouf has finally addressed the allegations of abuse from ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs, who filed a lawsuit against him in 2020.

With the singer accusing the Transformers star, 36, of sexual assault, assault and emotional distress, he has now admitted to “hurting” her and has shared that he did poorly.

And while calling Twigs, 34, a “saint,” the actor recalled that she “saved my life” — waking him up and taking responsibility for his actions.

The couple dated for just under a year in 2018, after meeting on the set of the American drama ‘Honey Boy’, where Twigs later accused him of ‘relentless abuse’ and ‘knowingly passing on a sexually transmitted disease’.

Shia focused on the lawsuit, appearing on actor Jon Bernthal’s Real Ones podcast Friday, speaking about his ex’s claims, without directly naming her.

He admitted, “I hurt that woman. And while I was doing that, I hurt a lot of other people, and a lot of other people for that woman.

“I was a pleasure-seeking, selfish, self-centered, dishonest, inconsiderate, fearful person… When I think of what my life has become and what it is now, such as what my purpose is now… to be useful.

“And when I look at this #MeToo environment, there aren’t many guys taking responsibility,” Shia explains.

He went on to describe the “long list” of people he has hurt and has to make amends with, explaining that he will be “guilty” for the rest of his life.

And to express his gratitude to Twigs, real nickname Tahliah Debrett Barnett, the actor called her “a saint.”

“If she hadn’t intervened in my life and created the way for me to experience ego death, I would either have a very mediocre existence or I would be completely dead,” Shia said.

Twigs has previously said her relationship with the actor was “the worst I’ve ever been through in my entire life,” with a trial for their lawsuit slated for April 2023.

Among the charges, she accuses him of violently assaulting and strangling her, knowingly infecting her with an STD, and physical and verbal abuse.

But Shia, who has been diagnosed with PTSD and alcoholism, insists he’s in a better place now, calling himself a “public sinner.”

He explained; “I’m in the f***-ups tribe. I am a very public sinner, a very fallible person in the public sphere. Now what I think my goal is is not to… the other examples we’ve had of how to navigate something like this — that’s go after the woman, or try to win a lawsuit, or get back to getting in trouble. ****** movie or like to come back all the way.

“My goal, and I mean this with every fiber of my being, is to be instructive with my life so that I can be an advertisement, like a billboard, for a principled way of life.”