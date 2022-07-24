Shh! Anti-agers no one but you need know about

Q I have a double chin that doesn’t shift even though I’ve lost quite a bit of weight lately. Can treatments get rid of it?

A A new generation of fat-dissolving injections have a good track record with (very) experienced doctors. But make sure they’re deoxycholic acid-based (or sodium deoxycholate-based) options, marketed under the brand names Belkyra and Aqualyx (aqualyx.co.uk). Anything else can cause serious complications.

dr. Sophie Shotter (drsophieshotter.com) uses Belkyra as a base for her Facial Slim & Sculpt procedure (£900 per session).

Over two to six sessions (depending on personal needs), six to eight weeks apart, droplets of the acid are injected in a grid pattern into the submental fat (the layer of fat that forms under your chin) to emulsify it. This is followed by the slimming Meder Beauty Lipo-Oval Mask, which drains excess moisture from the face.

An anonymous reader asked how to get rid of a double chin that doesn’t shift even though they’ve lost weight lately. Pictured: A stock photo of a double chin

Inge explains that the brands are marketed under the brand names Belkyra and Aqualyx. Pictured is a stock photo of someone who has lost weight

You’ll get four more masks to use at home between treatments, and you can buy them again online (£61 for a five-pack, mederbeauty.com).

The stings cause swelling for up to two weeks, along with numbness, itching, and moderate pain.

Inge, pictured, says you can expect a 25 percent fat reduction after the first treatment, with full results after four months

After the first treatment you can expect a 25 percent fat reduction, with complete, lasting results (the fat cells are destroyed) after four months.