WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Shh! Anti-agers no one but you need know about

Australia
By Jacky

shh! Anti-agers no one else but you should know: I’ve lost weight but still have a double chin

  • Anonymous reader has asked for help to get rid of a double chin
  • Inge says they can get fat-dissolving injections
  • Injections are marketed under the brand names Belkyra and Aqualyx

By Inge Van Lotringen For The Daily Mail

Published: | Updated:

Q I have a double chin that doesn’t shift even though I’ve lost quite a bit of weight lately. Can treatments get rid of it?

A A new generation of fat-dissolving injections have a good track record with (very) experienced doctors. But make sure they’re deoxycholic acid-based (or sodium deoxycholate-based) options, marketed under the brand names Belkyra and Aqualyx (aqualyx.co.uk). Anything else can cause serious complications.

dr. Sophie Shotter (drsophieshotter.com) uses Belkyra as a base for her Facial Slim & Sculpt procedure (£900 per session).

Over two to six sessions (depending on personal needs), six to eight weeks apart, droplets of the acid are injected in a grid pattern into the submental fat (the layer of fat that forms under your chin) to emulsify it. This is followed by the slimming Meder Beauty Lipo-Oval Mask, which drains excess moisture from the face.

An anonymous reader asked how to get rid of a double chin that doesn't shift even though they've lost weight lately. Pictured: A stock photo of a double chin

An anonymous reader asked how to get rid of a double chin that doesn’t shift even though they’ve lost weight lately. Pictured: A stock photo of a double chin

Inge explains that the brands are marketed under the brand names Belkyra and Aqualyx. Pictured is a stock photo of someone who has lost weight

Inge explains that the brands are marketed under the brand names Belkyra and Aqualyx. Pictured is a stock photo of someone who has lost weight

You’ll get four more masks to use at home between treatments, and you can buy them again online (£61 for a five-pack, mederbeauty.com).

The stings cause swelling for up to two weeks, along with numbness, itching, and moderate pain.

Inge, pictured, says you can expect a 25 percent fat reduction after the first treatment, with full results after four months

Inge, pictured, says you can expect a 25 percent fat reduction after the first treatment, with full results after four months

After the first treatment you can expect a 25 percent fat reduction, with complete, lasting results (the fat cells are destroyed) after four months.

  • Email your questions to Inge van Lotringen, the author of Great Skin, at verg@dailymail.co.uk.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

McDonald’s Chatswood offers $1000…

Jacky

Gene-edited beagles are created from…

Jacky

Woman confronts man who cat-called her…

Jacky
1 of 3,030

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More