Shh! Anti-agers no one but you need know about

Q I am 84 and very fit but have small brown bumps on my skin. They are painless but ugly. I have tried Dermol and QV creams but with no effect. Can you suggest anything that might help?

A How frustrating! The creams you mention are for itchy skin conditions like eczema; they are not the right course of action.

Based on your description, dermatologist Dr. Firas Al-Niaimi (drfirasalniaimi.co.uk) that you have seborrheic keratosis, which is harmless but can multiply with age.

‘The NHS didn’t treat these years ago, but a dermatologist can remove them privately by freezing them with cryotherapy, shaving them off with a scalpel or lasering them,’ he says.

It’s important that you see a dermatologist for diagnosis anyway, he says. “I’ve gotten a few skin cancers called keratosis over the years.”

You don’t have to worry, but it’s better to be on the safe side. The cost of removal, he says, “depends on the number of lesions and the method chosen, but typically starts at around £350.”

dr. Al-Niaimi works in London (drwassimtaktouk.com) among others, but for a dermatologist or specialist in your area, doctify.com is a reliable place to look.