Shetland ends on dramatic cliffhanger as Tosh becomes trapped in deadly explosion

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Shetland ended on a dramatic cliffhanger on Wednesday when DS Alison ‘Tosh’ McIntosh got trapped in a potentially deadly explosion.

Now in its seventh series, the BBC One murder mystery follows Detective Inspector Jimmy Perez and his team as they investigate various crimes taking place in Shetland.

The final episode saw the continuation of an investigation into the disappearance of a vulnerable young boy named Connor, as the team uncovered details of the missing boy’s safe haven – a caravan in a remote spot on mainland Shetland.

Explosion: Shetland ended on a dramatic cliffhanger on Wednesday as DS Alison ‘Tosh’ McIntosh got stuck in a potentially deadly explosion

However, the breakthrough in the case put Tosh, played by Alison O’Donnell, in jeopardy after she entered the caravan and discovered strange drawings and sea charts.

After calling DI Perez, played by Douglas Henshall, to let him know of her findings, Tosh noticed large chemical barrels, wires and a timer counting down.

Quickly realizing that the drums were about to explode, Tosh frantically tried to escape from the locked caravan while DI Perez and Detective Sandy Wilson, played by Steven Robertson, listened helplessly on the phone.

The episode ended when the caravan went up in flames, leaving viewers wondering if this was the end for Tosh.

Storyline: In the final episode, Tosh (Alison O’Donnell) continues the investigation into the disappearance of a vulnerable boy named Connor

Shetland’s current series will be the last with Scottish actor Douglas, 56, after announcing his departure from the show last month.

The Glasgow-born actor debuted in 2013 with the role of DI Perez on BBC One in the first TV adaptation of crime writer Ann Cleeves’ award-winning novels.

Despite Douglas’ departure, the program has already been confirmed for an eighth series, which will air in 2023.

The BBC said a new starring role and further casting for the new series will be announced in due course.

Shocking: After calling DI Perez, played by Douglas Henshall, to let him know of her findings, Tosh noticed large chemical barrels, wires, and a timer that counted down

Speaking to Radio Times earlier this month about his decision to leave the role, Henshall said he thought it was “running its course” and that he felt “very comfortable” with his decision.

In an interview with the BBC he added: ‘I am aware that we are not changing the world in any way, shape or form, but as far as crime shows are concerned, Shetland is doing really well in that genre.

“We tell stories that are really good, the characters are great and I wanted to get on a high.”