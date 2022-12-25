‘She’s my girlfriend again’: Travis Barker’s son Landon confirms he and Charli D’Amelio are dating

Landon Barker and TikTok superstar Charli D’Amelio are back together.

Travis Barker’s 18-year-old son confirmed they are “back on” when he shared a selfie of them hugging with the words “she’s my girl friend again” on the image.

For their celebratory night out, the social media sensation stunned in a velvet dress with spaghetti straps crossed over her chest and a cutout in the torso that showed off her toned stomach.

D’Amelio wore her glossy brown hair on end with pink lipstick and a black handbag on her shoulder.

Meanwhile, Landon was a cool figure in a black shirt, black pants, a crossover earring and tousled hair.

The lovebirds — who are both 18 — first sparked romance rumors earlier this year after they left her sister Dixie’s debut album launch party together.

The pair confirmed they were first dating in June when a source told People of their new relationship say, “They’re seeing each other, and it’s early stages.”

Charli was previously in a relationship with Chase Hudson, a TikToker and musician who also goes by Lil Huddy.

She announced their split in April 2020 after less than a year of dating.

Tat is interesting! Eyebrows also went up when the duo showed off the tattoos they both had done earlier this week by Arbel, a Los Angeles tattoo artist.

Meanwhile, Barker was rumored to have romanced Devenity Perkins in 2016, according to People. He wasn’t romantically linked to anyone until Charli.

Born in Norwalk, Connecticut, Charli was raised by former model Heidi D’Amelio and businessman once running for the Connecticut Senate, Marc D’Amelio.

After joining TikTok in 2019, Charli had become the most followed account with her viral dance routines and by 2020 she had over 100 million followers.

At the time, she took to the stage to say the performance was “like a dream.”

In a video, she added: “I can’t believe there are 100 million supporters following me right now. That’s insane, oh my god.

“You guys can’t understand this is real, I still feel like it’s a dream, kind of waiting to wake up. Very insane. Oh my God, thank you!’

In the caption, she wrote, “A HUGE THANK YOU TO EVERYONE WHO HELPED ME REACH 100 MILLION SUPPORTERS!!! AND ANOTHER BIG THANK YOU TO @tiktok I LOVE ALL OF YOU!!!”

The social media platform congratulated her on the news and said it was “so proud” of her achievements.

In a statement, TikTok said, “In less than 18 months, Charli has become one of the most recognized and loved TikTok creators in the world.

“While we are extremely proud of Charli and all she has accomplished since she shared her first TikTok video in May 2019.”

TikTok also announced that it would donate $100,000 in Charli’s name to American Dance Movement, an organization focused on increasing access to dance education in the US.