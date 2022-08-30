‘She’s mortified’: Addison Rae emerges after mom Sheri Easterling and Yung Gravy kissed at MTV VMAs

TikTok creator Addison Rae attended a Pilates class in West Hollywood on Tuesday in her first public sighting since her mother was on the PDA with a much younger rapper at the MTV VMAs.

The 21-year-old influencer — who will soon be starring in Paramount Players studio film Fashionista — bared her belly in a white long-sleeved crop top, matching cropped shorts and $170 black Ugg ‘Classic Short II’ boots.

Addison was joined by her Israeli boyfriend – three-time Grammy-nominated music producer Omer Fedi – who she Met via her He’s All That co-star Kourtney Kardashian in Venice Beach on June 19, 2021.

Rae (last name Easterling) is “mortified” about the recent drama surrounding her parents Sheri Nicole Easterling and Monty Lopez, both of whom are unfollowed on Instagram.

The estranged couple – who are also parents to sons Luke, 8; and Enzo, 14 – divorced when the Louisiana-born brunette was young and remarried in 2017, but have since divorced.

“Addison has seen her parents go through many ups and downs over the years,” a source said Page six on Tuesday. “But everything that’s happening right now has been extremely overwhelming for her.”

Sheri — who turns 43 this Sunday — raised eyebrows when she couldn’t keep her lips off 26-year-old rap star Yung Gravy at the MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, NJ last Sunday.

“We met online. Yes. We immediately connected. I’m from the farthest north, she’s from the farthest south,” said the Minnesota-born hip-hop star (née Matthew Hauri) People at the time.

“I love MILFs and she’s kind of a queen among the MILFs, so I thought it was just a perfect match.”

Easterling – who used to work in tech before becoming an influencer like her daughter – took instagram story on Monday to gushing, “What a great time.”

All this infuriated her 46-year-old ex, who sarcastically thanked Yung Gravy for “taking the leftovers” and taunted Sheri for “leaving his eldest daughter and two grandchildren” to be with her.

Monty – who used to work as a real estate manager before becoming an influencer like his daughter – tried to challenge the rapper Betty to a boxing match and when he was rejected, he started shine him for having ‘fake’ followers.

The family drama probably all started in July when a 25-year-old woman named Renée Ash told Page Six that Lopez “deceived her about his marriage” during their alleged five-month affair earlier this year.

