‘She’s delighted with the settlement!’ Adam Woodyatt ‘finalises divorce’ from wife Beverley Sharp

Adam Woodyatt’s divorce from his wife Beverley Sharp has reportedly been finalized.

The former EastEnders star, 54, was reportedly engaged in negotiations with his husband of 22, 57, after they announced their split in 2020.

Ex-dancer Beverley is said to be ‘happy’ with her settlement after reports claimed the breakup turned ‘toxic’ when he refused to give her a fair deal.

“She’s happy with the settlement!” EastEnders’ Adam Woodyatt ‘finalized his divorce’ from wife Beverley Sharp two years after announcing their split

Now a source close to Bev has told: The sun: ‘Bev and Adam are now officially divorced. Bev was not only his wife but was his manager for about a dozen years and she did so much for his career.

“She turned down some of the settlement offers she was given at the trial and now she’s glad she stood her ground – she’s delighted with the settlement.

“She still has no idea why he left her, but that’s all in the past. She is very cheerful and sees it as a new chapter. I have no doubt that Bev will find someone new soon. She’s in a good place.’

MailOnline has reached out to Adam’s representatives for comment.

woohoo! Ex-dancer Beverley is said to be ‘elated’ with her settlement after reports claimed the breakup turned ‘toxic’ when he refused to give her a fair deal (pictured in 2017)

Beverley was reportedly ‘furious’ with Adam for signing a ‘six figure deal’ to star in 2021’s I’m A Celebrity as she ‘struggled for money’.

He had reportedly signed on the dotted line to receive £250,000 for his performance on the ITV reality show.

And Bev is said to be unimpressed with the deal, according to The Sun, who claimed she struggled to make ends meet, while footage obtained by the publication shows the mother of two buying discounted food.

However, it was said that Adam Bev paid “interim alimony payments” to support her while their divorce is finalized. They share children Jessica, 29, and Samuel, 25.

Uh-oh: The former EastEnders star, 54, was reportedly engaged in negotiations with his husband of 22, 57, after they announced their split in 2020

In the footage, Bev, who was previously Adam’s agent, was seen carrying discounted groceries from a supermarket, including bread, quiche and a fish pie.

An onlooker, who witnessed Bev buying discounted food, told the publication: “Bev looked a bit down on her happiness and alone. You could see the yellow stickers used when food has reached the end of its best-before date.’

With an insider claiming it’s ‘insane’ for Bev for the TV star to ‘saunter’ to Wales for ‘I’m A Celebrity’ before their divorce is even finalized.

While a friend of Bev reportedly added to The Sun, “She’s had a really hard time financially,” claiming that Bev is now getting “Adam back” by consistently having the voice number that allows him to do Bushtucker trials on “speed dial.”

It went on: “I think it’s inevitable that he’ll end up being singled out for a lot of trials and I wouldn’t blame Bev if she had his number on speed dial after all the pain and upset he put her through.

They added that it is “quite likely” that she will vote for him this series and not be “alone” in it.