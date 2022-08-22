‘She’s busy!’: Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri shuts down Ekin-Su Culculoglu feud rumours

<!–

Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri has quelled rumors that she is feuding with fellow islander Ekin-Su Culculoglu.

The dancer celebrated her 24th birthday last week with many former participants of the ITV2 dating show, including friends Gemma Owen and Luca Bish.

But fans soon noticed that Ekin-Su and Davide Sanclimenti, who won this year’s series, were absent from the mini reunion.

Speaking: Tasha Ghouri of Charity’s Tasha Ghouri has quelled rumors that she is feuding with fellow islander Ekin-Su Culculoglu

On the same day as Tasha’s party, Ekin-Su shared photos of her at the gym on her Instagram Stories, while Davide was out partying in Manchester, where he lives.

In response to a now-deleted tweet from a fan, she wrote: “Tomorrow is Ekins’s birthday and she’s been invited to mine, she’s busy but will be seeing her very soon. Last week was not for my birthday! – I am invited. Just to clear that up!’

Several Love Island stars went out on Saturday night to celebrate Tasha’s birthday, including Indiyah Pollack and Dami Hope, who placed third on the show.

Ekin-Su celebrated her 28th birthday on Sunday – with Davide surprising her in her London hotel room.

Rumors: Fans quickly noticed that Ekin-Su and Davide Sanclimenti, who won this year’s series, were absent from the mini reunion

Friends: She responded to a now-deleted tweet from a fan and clarified the real reason why Ekin-Su wasn’t there

The Italian hunk had decorated her room with white balloons, a huge glowing sign of her name, several photos of the couple and a birthday cake.

The Love Island winners hugged as Davide entered the hotel room.

The couple had spent several days apart after the business owner returned to Manchester and Ekin-Su spent time in Essex.

Beauties: The dancer celebrated her 24th birthday last week with many former contestants from the ITV2 dating show in attendance – Tasha, Gemma and Afia (pictured left to right)

Later that night, Ekin-Su changed into a glamorous white mini dress as she celebrated her big day at a rooftop bar.

Davide beamed as he held a huge white-and-red frosted cake for Ekin-Su, who took a big bite out of it.

Ekin-Su smiled at the camera, danced and partied with her beau and friends at Luxx nightclub in Mayfair.

Ekin-Su was surrounded by glitter and champagne before settling into a cubicle with her husband.

Davide wrote the clips ‘My ride or die’ and ‘My Everything’.

yum! Davide beamed as he held a huge white and red frosted cake for Ekin-Su who took a huge bite out of it

The pair won Love Island at the start of the month with a whopping 63.7% of the public vote.

And it looks like they’re getting stronger now that the pair will star in their own ITV2 show.

When he appeared on Big Breakfast last week, Davide admitted, “I can tell you this. We are going on a road trip to Italy and Turkey, so a week in Italy, a week in Turkey.

“We’re going to ITV2 so it’s going to be our own programme.”

Ekin-Su added: ‘It will all be real, fighting, I will cook for him, he will cook for me. It will be two cultures.’

Davide concluded: ‘We’re going to meet family, it’s going to be fun’, before presenter AJ Odudu told them: ‘You are going on a trip and we can come with you!’