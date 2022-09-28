Sheryl Sandberg is given tearful goodbye by Meta staff – but where is Mark?

One of the most powerful women in tech who taught Mark Zuckerberg ‘how to run a business’ stepped down from Meta – then Facebook – on Tuesday after 14 years, but her boss was conspicuously absent from the cheering crowd.

Sheryl Sandberg, 53, stepped down yesterday as chief operating officer of Meta, Facebook’s parent company, for a new philanthropy venture, as well as parenting her now five children with her new husband.

She was seen hugging the Meta staff in a tearful goodbye as she left for drinks, but Zuclerberg – who has been hit with two life events after recently announcing he is expecting a third child within days of his net worth being down by $71 billion – did not appear in the picture.

Zuckerberg, who posted on Facebook in June after announcing her resignation, called Sandberg’s departure the ‘end of an era’ and said he would always be ‘grateful to have you as a lifelong friend.’

“In the 14 years we’ve worked together, you’ve built our advertising business, hired great people, created our management culture and taught me how to run a business,” he said.

Sandberg’s colleagues showered her with praise, but others associate her with many of the controversies that plagued Facebook during the 2010s — when the company was mired in legal battles over the Cambridge Analytica scandal and challenged on its data collection policies.

News of her departure came after the former COO married Tom Bernthal in August in a wedding in Wyoming.

CEO of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg walks with COO of Facebook Sheryl Sandberg after a session at the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 8, 2021 in Sun Valley, Idaho

In a farewell post on Facebook, Sandberg recalled the first time she met Zuckerberg.

The two went to a Christmas party in 2007 at Daniel L Rosensweig, CEO of Chegg and former CEO of Guitar Hero, but said she never had a single drink.

Instead, she talked to Zuckerberg all night about his vision for Facebook and how real people would connect with others online. He was only 23 and she 38 when they met.

“I had tried The Facebook, as it was first called, but still thought the internet was a largely anonymous place to search for funny pictures,” she said, adding: “I could never have predicted how meeting him would change my life.”

Her job at Facebook was chaotic at first, she said. In his first summer at the company, Zuckerberg traveled out of town and was unreachable for a long time, leaving the company in Sandberg’s hands.

But the two enjoyed a close, confidential relationship, she said, where they trusted and relied on each other to figure out the best path for the company.

“In the critical moments of my life, in the highest highs and in the depths of true lows, I have never had to turn to Mark because he was already there,” she said in a tribute to the founder.

But the two drifted further apart when it was revealed that Cambridge Analytica, a political consultancy, had used data collected from Facebook users to target voters.

Sheryl Sandberg tied the knot with businessman Tom Bernthal in a cowboy-themed Wyoming wedding with the groom’s movie star brother serving as best man in August

Sandberg said she would focus on a new philanthropic venture, but did not provide further details, as well as focusing on raising her five children

Sanderberg was responsible for managing Facebook’s public image, and their relationship became more strained as the company’s reputation became increasingly tarnished.

In press conferences and interviews with the New York Times, Sandberg noted that the company had removed many pages supporting the Proud Boys, a far-right militia, and ‘Stop the Steal’ groups that support former President Donald J. Trump claims he was the legitimate winner of the 2020 election.

But enforcement wasn’t perfect, she added, and some content had slipped through the cracks.

The relationship between Zuckerberg and Sandberg never survived Trump, the New York Times claimed in 2019.

After leaving Meta on Aug. 1, her spokesperson announced that Sandberg will remain with the company as a board member — close to the company and the boss she has spent the past 14 years with.