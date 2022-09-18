Sheryl Lee Ralph receives flowers from Beyonce after winning Emmy

Sheryl Lee Ralph received a bouquet of flowers from none other than Beyonce after taking home an Emmy last weekend for her role in ABC’s Abbott Elementary.

The 65-year-old actress opened a heartfelt note from the megastar, 41, in a video posted to TikTok on Saturday.

The note read, “To the original Dreamgirl. I send you a nice congratulations. All my love, Beyoncé.’

Ralph came up with the role of Deena Jones in the Broadway show Dreamgirls for which she won the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical.

Beyonce played the same role in the film version of the musical released in 2006.

After reading Beyonce’s sweet note, Ralph put her hands on her head in shock as she took in the gravity of the gesture.

“Oh Beyoncé,” she sang in her overworked voice. ‘Beautiful. I don’t have a voice, but it’s beautiful.’

The note read, “To the original Dreamgirl. I send you a nice congratulations. All my love, Beyonce’ (Beyonce pictured 2019)

Award winner: Ralph became only the second black woman ever to win a Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at the Emmys

Dreamgirls, performed by Anika Noni Rose, Beyoncé and Jennifer Hudson from the movie soundtrack, starred over the minute-long clip.

The Moesha actress’s speech at the Emmys has gained her national recognition in recent days.

Ralph became just the second black woman ever to win Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at the Emmys.

Ralph defeated Alex Borstein (The wonderful Mrs. Maisel), Hannah Einbinder (Hacks), Janelle James (Abbott Elementary), Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live), Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso), Juno Temple (Ted Lasso) and Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), and was so stunned that she couldn’t leave her seat after being announced.

Aided onstage: After being escorted to the stage by co-star Tyler James Williams, a stunned Ralph took the stage, surprising most when she began singing a verse from jazz singer Diane Reeves’ 1993 song Endangered Species.

Beautiful message: “To anyone who has ever, ever had a dream and thought your dream wouldn’t, couldn’t, couldn’t come true, I’m here to tell you this is what faith looks like,” she said in the speech (pictured Sep 6, 2022)

After being escorted to the stage from co-star Tyler James Williams, a stunned Ralph took the stage, most surprising when she began singing a verse from jazz singer Diane Reeves’ 1993 song Endangered Species.

‘I’m an endangered species, but I’m not singing a victim song/I’m a woman, I’m an artist and I know where my voice belongs,” she sang, bringing the crowd to their feet.

“To anyone who has ever had a dream and thought your dream wouldn’t come true, couldn’t come true, I’m here to tell you this is what faith looks like,” she added.

‘That’s what striving looks like and you never, never give up, because when you get a Quinta Brunson in your corner, when you get a man like mine in your corner, when your kids like mine in your corner, and if you have friends like everyone who voted for me, cheered for me, loved me thank you. Thank you. Thank you!’ Ralph concluded.

Ralph — who took on a glamorous look for the Emmys with a facial from celebrity esthetician Sarah Akram — becomes just the second black actress to win Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, following Jackee Harry’s win for 227 in 1987.