Sherri Shepherd’s talk show poster REPLACES Wendy Williams’

A poster has been put up in New York City for Sherri Shepherd’s upcoming talk show.

It has replaced a long-standing image of 58-year-old Wendy Williams for her self-titled show that hung outside Chelsea Studios for years.

According to TMZthe poster of Sherri, 55, was installed Thursday and took up the exact same space as the older ad.

Replacement: A poster for Sherri Shepherd’s upcoming daytime talk show, Sherri has replaced a long-standing image of her predecessor, Wendy Williams, at Chelsea Studios in New York City; it is seen being installed on Wednesday

Not an easy road: Wendy has had a hard time in recent years after her husband’s divorce

TMZ reported that Sherri will be recorded in the exact same studio space as The Wendy Williams Show.

Production sources also revealed that the set of the actress’s program will feature a vibrant color scheme to “reflect Sherri’s personality.”

The upcoming program will reportedly be booked with guests until the fall.

It was also pointed out several high-profile names that will appear on the show after the premiere.

Taking charge: The 55-year-old performer was announced as the 58-year-old media personality’s replacement last February

Shepherd was featured prominently as a guest host on The Wendy Williams Show, which initially premiered in 2008, during its 13th season.

The media personality then took time off from the program to attend to her various medical issues, leaving the show without its longtime host just before the premiere of the final series of episodes.

Several guest hosts, including Michael Rapaport, Leah Remini and Fat Joe, filled in for Williams during her absence.

It was eventually announced that Shepard would be hosting a new daytime talk show last February.

On camera: Shepherd featured prominently as a guest host on The Wendy Williams Show, which initially premiered in 2008, during its thirteenth season

Switching off: Several guest hosts, including Michael Rapaport, Leah Remini, and Fat Joe, have replaced Williams in her absence; she is seen with Shepard in 2014

It was also revealed that a decision had been made to officially end The Wendy Williams Show.

According to The Hollywood ReporterSherri will feature contributions from his predecessor’s showrunner, David Perler.

Debmar-Mercury co-chairs Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein made a statement to the media expressing their enthusiasm for the upcoming show.

Keeping the talent: According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sherri will feature contributions from his predecessor’s showrunner, David Perler; Shepar will be seen in 2021

They said Shepherd’s “love for… daytime fans is evident, and we’re excited to be working with her to create another long-lasting talk franchise.”

The pair added: “This is also a bittersweet moment for us… As Wendy is still not available to host the show as she continues on her road to recovery, we think it’s best for our fans, stations and advertising partners. to make that switch now.’

The two concluded their statement by writing, “We hope to work with Wendy again in the future and wish her a speedy and full recovery.”

Leaving the door open: The couple closed their statement by writing that ‘we hope to work with Wendy again in the future and continue to wish her a speedy and full recovery’

Williams’ public relations representative, Howard Bragman, also released a statement about the new program.

He said the media personality “understands why this decision was made from a business standpoint, and she has been assured by Debmar-Mercury that if her health reaches a point where she can host again and if her wish is that she host again that she would be back on TV at that time.’

Sherri is currently making his debut on September 12.

Shepherd spoke exclusively to DailyMail.com about her plans for her new program, which kicks off in September.

One of the things she emphasized is that there will be no mean punches and she will definitely be famous as she would love to bring in some A-list dudes like Oprah and Meryl Streep.

“I’m about joy,” she shared.

Coming Soon: Sherri is currently making his September 12 debut; Shepard is photographed with her Hertz moving truck in August

Sherri spoke to DailyMail.com after Hertz helped her make the big movie East. They even put her face and name on the side of the vans as they helped her fill her new NYC aisle with her items.

She is positive about the show, which will air on FOX Television Stations and national broadcasters.

“Let’s be clear, I’m not a mean person at all!” she shared.

‘I’m all for positive energy. I’m talking about joy. I am about kindness and laughter. Anyone who knows me will tell you,” Sherri told DailyMail.com.

And that’s what my talk show will embody. Why should it be anything other than that? As a celebrity, I know what it’s like to not feel safe on a show or hope that a host isn’t trying to have a gotcha moment with you. It’s going to be a celebrity-friendly zone on Sherri.”

She wants these ladies to show up: the funny girl hopes to land Meryl Streep, left and Oprah, right with Stedman Graham, as guests

Her dream guest is Michelle Obama.

“And of course she can take the man she married and ruled our country!” the star joked.

“You know I want Oprah! Who not? I would love to sit opposite Meryl Streep! And you know I’m in love with Regé-Jean Page, he must come,” she commented.

“And Trevor Noah, he’s a priority too. I would like to do a duet with Pat Benatar. And I have to celebrate the living legend that is actress Marla Gibbs – that queen deserves her flowers.”

And she happily takes on the role of talk show host: “I couldn’t be more excited to join the genre that has given us names like Oprah Winfrey, Phil Donahue, Sally Jesse Raphael, Rolonda Watts, Montell Williams and Ricki Lake.” . I hope to make the impact those titans of talk made when Sherri premieres live on September 12th. I am grateful!’

Good times: Sherri enjoyed working with Hertz. Shepherd surprised customers at the Hertz location at 126 W 55th St when she returned the Hertz Truck she rented to move her belongings east while moving to NYC for her new show

Talking about the talk show host position is a challenge, but she likes it: “I tell everyone to run for the things you fear, for the things that challenge you.”

So far, she feels no pressure to shine after fan favorite Wendy leaves the network.

“I just feel the pressure to go out and be authentic Sherri,” said the stand-up comedian.

“I put a lot of pressure on myself to make sure I bring out my best self every time I step on that set. Making sure I can provide people with an hour of fun, laughter and inspiration is all I care about.

“And I’m confident that at Debmar-Mercury I have a great team that helps me reach that goal every day.”