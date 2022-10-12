Sheriff charged with civil rights violations to stand trial

ATLANTA (AP) — An Atlanta area sheriff is accused of punishing detainees by tying them to a security chair for hours, even though they posed no threat and obeyed instructions. Now a jury must decide whether he violated the men’s civil rights.

A federal grand jury indicted Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill in April 2021 for violating the civil rights of four people in his custody. Three more alleged victims were added in subsequent charges. Prosecutors say it was unnecessary to place the seven men in coercive chairs, was used inappropriately as punishment and caused pain and bodily harm.

Jury selection begins on Wednesday and the trial is expected to last at least two weeks.

Hill calls himself “The Crime Fighter” and uses Batman imagery on social media and in campaign ads. Since he first became sheriff in 2005, he has been a divisive man, attracting fans and critics alike. This will be his second criminal prosecution trial. Clayton County voters brought him back to office in 2012 as he was indicted, charged with using his office for personal gain — charges he eventually defeated.

Hill and his lawyers have said that he… persecution is unfounded and politically motivated.

“We fervently assert that Sheriff Hill has employed legal and accepted law enforcement techniques throughout his tenure and has never exceeded his lawful authority,” defense attorneys Drew Findling and Marissa Goldberg said in a statement. “(With) the commencement of the trial of this case, the trial will commence to return him to his constitutionally elected position as Clayton County Sheriff.”

Government Brian Kemp in June 2021 suspended Hill pending settlement of the charges.

The US law firm declined to comment. When Hill was first indicted, then-US attorney Kurt Erskine said the sheriff’s alleged actions not only harmed the detainees but also eroded the public’s trust in law enforcement.

Prosecutors say Hill has passed a policy stating that the safety seat can be used on a violent or uncontrollable person to prevent injury or property damage if other techniques fail and that the seat “will never be allowed as a form of punishment.” “.

The most recent indictment details what prosecutors say happened when each man was taken to the Clayton County Jail in Jonesboro, a suburb south of Atlanta.

In April 2020, a deputy sheriff arrested a teenager accused of destroying his family home during an argument with his mother. The sheriff’s deputy texted Hill a photo of the teen in a patrol car.

“How old is he?” Hill texted, according to an indictment.

“17”, replied the deputy.

“Chair,” Hill replied.

Also that month, Hill called a man in another county who had been in a dispute with one of Hill’s representatives over payment for landscaping. Hill confronted the landscaper via phone and text and the next day ordered a deputy sheriff to issue a warrant for harassing communications, the indictment said. After ordering the man to turn himself in, Hill dispatched a fugitive team to attempt to arrest the man on the charges, the indictment said.

The man hired a lawyer and turned himself in. He cooperated with prison staff, but then Hill arrived and ordered him to be placed in the restraint chair, the indictment says.

A man arrested in May 2020 on charges of speeding and driving with a suspended license was also strapped to the safety seat on Hill’s orders. An employee of a sheriff’s office then put a hood over the man’s head and he was punched twice in the face, causing him to bleed, the indictment says.

Hill also ordered that the other four men be placed in the chair, some staying so long they urinated in the chair, the indictment says. The alleged victims are expected to testify at the trial.

Hill fired 27 officers on his first day of work in 2005, and his crackdown included using a tank owned by the sheriff during drug raids.

He lost a reelection bid in 2008 and was indicted in early 2012 on corruption charges stemming from his first term in office. As with the current charges, his defense team blamed attacks by political rivals. Even though he stayed under charge during the election later that year, he defeated the man who beat him four years earlier. A jury later acquitted him on all 27 charges.

Hill raised eyebrows again in May 2015 when he a woman shot and wounded in a model home in Gwinnett County, north of Atlanta. he and the wife said: the shooting was an accident that happened while they were practicing police tactics. Hill pleaded no contest to a charge of reckless conduct in August 2016.

In a ruling on pre-trial motions, U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross made it clear that she wants the trial, which begins this week, to focus closely on the current charges.

Prosecutors will not be allowed to adduce evidence of other alleged violence in the prison or the terms and conditions there. They also can’t talk about previous lawsuits against Hill or his suspension by the governor. They are also not allowed to make arguments about alleged reprisals against prison workers and obstruction by Hill. His affinity for Batman is also off limits.

Hill’s attorneys cannot compare his prosecution with other cases of alleged wrongdoing by law enforcement. They also can’t say anything about his good deeds or suggest that his suspension negatively affected Clayton County. Furthermore, they are not allowed to talk about the behavior of the detainees, unless it is directly related to the arrests related to their alleged assault.

PART: