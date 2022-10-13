Sheriff: Bulletproof vest saved Florida deputy shot in chest

DAVENPORT, Fla. (AP) – A bulletproof vest has rescued a sheriff’s deputy who was shot in the chest while investigating a report of a family disturbance at a central Florida home, officials said Thursday.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday in Davenport, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said video posted on facebook.

Judd said the suspect, Gabriel Batista, 41, was not home when two officers arrived. They were talking to the victims when Batista got home.

“The suspect drove past two marked patrol cars, got out and confronted my officers in the front yard,” Judd said.

The sheriff said Batista had his hands behind his back and refused to show them, leaving one deputy to point a gun at the suspect while the other deputy was willing to use a stun gun on him.

“As soon as we tased him, he shot my deputy in the chest,” Judd said. “Fortunately, our deputy was wearing a bulletproof vest. The vest saved his life.”

A deputy returned fire but didn’t hit Batista, Judd said. Batista fell to the ground, threw his gun to the side and was arrested.

Judd said the sheriff’s deputy was taken to a hospital where he was in “good” condition. He would be released later Thursday, the sheriff said.

Batista will be charged “duely,” Judd said.

“Our target is with the belief that he will spend the rest of his life in prison for trying to kill my deputy, who simply stood on the gulf between good and evil,” the sheriff said.

It was not immediately known whether Batista has a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

The sheriff said further details about the shooting will be released later Thursday.

Earlier this month, Polk County deputy Blane Lane, 21, was fatally shot while serving a warrant. Researchers believe he was killed by friendly fire of deputies.

