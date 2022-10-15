Sheridan Smith ‘to take on the role of Shirley Valentine in one-woman West End show’

Sheridan Smith is reportedly set to return to the West End as Shirley Valentine.

Actress Sheridan, 41, will star in the play written by Willy Russell, 37 years after it first toured, according to The sun.

One character’s production takes the form of a monologue by a middle-aged Liverpool housewife, who focuses on her dissatisfaction with life ahead of a transformative overseas holiday.

A source told the publication: “Sheridan is perfectly cast. Everyone involved in the production is extremely enthusiastic. This is a total coup.’

They added: “It’s a script that will make the audience laugh and cry.

“It will have an empowering feminist twist, but it won’t wake people up.”

The role of Shirley Valentine was made famous by actress Pauline Collins, 82, when it was made into a movie in 1989.

It comes after Sheridan and David Walliams gave fans a behind-the-scenes look as they posed on the set of the television adaptation of David’s book Gangsta Granny Strikes Again this week.

Comedian David, 51, and Sheridan were in good spirits as they posed for a photo in festive attire which they both shared on social media on Thursday.

You could see Sheridan wearing reindeer antlers while David wore a paper party hat, fresh from a Christmas cookie, as they socialized.

In another photo, they sat with actor Archie Yates, 13, holding a black and white clapperboard during a break from filming the BBC production.

Archie plays Ben in the TV version of Walliams’ 2021 children’s book about a grandmother who secretly operates as an international jewel thief known as the Black Cat.

Earlier in the day, BBC bosses revealed a first impression of the trio as they sat in their seats on set.

In the photo, taken on location in north London, British Got Talent judge David is seen as Mike, the father, dressed in a velvet jacket and an open pink shirt.

Bafta winner Sheridan, meanwhile, plays Linda, the mother, wearing a pink dress and fur-lined jacket.

A sequel to 2013, Gangsta Granny, the one-hour special kicks off a year later as Ben gets used to living without his beloved grandmother.

With the memory of their daring heist still fresh in his mind, Ben will be surprised to learn that a new wave of thefts has begun with all the clues pointing to the Black Cat.

Gangsta granny strikes again! was written by David and Kevin Cecil and produced by King Bert Productions.

It also features Inside No 9 actor Kevin Bishop as Italian dancer Flavio, Paddington 2’s Maggie Steed as Queen and Griff Rhys Jones as Mr Parker.

Sheridan took to Instagram last month to tell her fans that she was looking forward to starring alongside David in the project.

She shared a selfie on her Stories and wrote: ‘Reunion with @dwalliams. Gonna be a fun one.’

She added: “So I’m looking forward to this job, it’s going to be too much giggling. Playing @dwalliams’ wife this time.”

David hilariously responded to the post, writing, “And as everyone knows I’m a method actor so we have to get married in real life.”

The good friends have previously played husband and wife in Hansel & Gretel: After Ever After for Sky One.

The pair looked unrecognizable when they turned into an evil witch and troll for the project in 2021.