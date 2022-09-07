Sheridan Smith proudly gushes over her pal Gary Barlow as she watches his new one man show

Sheridan Smith threw herself into her boyfriend Gary Barlow after seeing his new one-man show A Different Stage at the Duke Of York theater in London on Tuesday.

The actress, 41, and the Take That singer, 51, are close friends and recorded the Christmas song How Christmas Is Suposed to Be together last year after a duet on Endless Love during the lockdown.

And Sheridan showed her support for Gary when she went to the West End to see his solo act, which follows Gary’s life with music written by the star and a script written by Tim Firth.

She took to Instagram on Tuesday to share photos from backstage, where she posed with friends Gary, David Walliams, Richard Curtis and his partner Emma Freud.

Sheridan, who first met Gary backstage at the Royal Varitety Show, looked effortlessly chic in a white shirt and cream pants, which she paired with black stilettos.

She styled her golden locks in glamorous waves and accentuated her striking features with a bold lick of red lipstick and a hint of mascara.

Gary kept it casual in black jeans and a T-shirt, which he paired with white sneakers as he smiled after his performance.

Proud: She took to Instagram on Tuesday to share photos from backstage, where she posed with friends Gary, David Walliams, Richard Curtis and Emma Freud

Comedian David, 51, who presented Britain’s Got Talent with Gary, cut a neat figure in a navy blue suit consisting of a navy blue tie, white shirt and blue trousers and a jacket.

Producer Emma looked stylish in a black ensemble, which she paired with a green jacket, while her screenwriter partner Richard looked smart as he joined the group.

In a series of accompanying captions to her Instagram stories, Sheridan gushed about how “proud” she was of Gary, saying his performance “made her laugh and cry.”

After the performance she wrote: ‘@officialgarybarlow @dwalliams Richard Curtis & Emma Freud great night watching Gary make a crowd laugh and cry go see him in A Different Stage at @dukeofyorksldn blown away ASAP x’

Alongside a photo of her, Gary and David, she said: ‘I’m @officialgarybarlow’s proudest friend. I’m not sure who the man on the right is.’

Posing between her two boyfriends, she joked, “What a sandwich.”

She added: ‘Hurry up to Gary in A Different Stage.x He’s phenomenal.’

She later shared a smiling selfie, writing: ‘The best evening with friends, happy and proud.’

Gary’s one-man show follows the singer who rose to worldwide fame as part of Take That in 1990, before Robbie Williams left the band in 1995.

In A Different Stage, Gary then tells how his solo career crashed in New York and describes his battle with bulimia, the loss of his father and the loss of his daughter Poppy at birth.

But he goes on to describe in detail how he rediscovered his love for music after the Take That reunion in 2005.

Sheridan seemed to be in a great mood after recently leaving her job on the panel of ITV talent show Starstruck.

Gavin and Stacey’s star is replaced on the jury by Shania Twain.

The actress formed the jury of the Saturday night show alongside Beverley Knight, Adam Lambert and Jason Manford.

But last month, ITV confirmed that Sheridan has left the show after the first season due to ‘schedule conflicts’ with a ‘new acting project’.

An ITV spokesperson told MailOnline: ‘We would have liked to see Sheridan return to the show but sadly she has had to decline due to scheduling conflicts with a new acting project.

“The team loved working with her, she was a fantastic judge and gave valuable feedback to the participants. We wish her all the best.’

Starstruck sees people transform their idols as they compete in teams – with lookalike and soundalikes much like Stars In Their Eyes which aired on the channel from 1990 to 2006.

Hosted by Olly Murs, the series sees contestants undergo an “extraordinary transformation” to become their idols for the night.

Groups of three then compete to make it to the final for a chance to win a £50,000 cash prize.

An ITV spokesperson said of the show ahead of its launch: ‘By leaving their day job, audience members will be transformed into their most beloved music star for just one night. But they won’t be alone on stage.

Instead, they team up as trios who all share the same love for a music icon to give the performance of their lives.

“With an expert glam team to oversee their extraordinary transformation, impressive staging and a spectacular sound and light show, our singing stars get the complete ‘superstar experience’.

While details of Sheridan’s acting project conflict were not revealed by the spokesperson, the star recently revealed that she would be taking on a new project — in the form of a one-woman show.

Chatting with Simon Mayo on his and Mark Kermode’s podcast, the star revealed she would be returning to London’s West End for production in early 2023.

While the plot, location, and dates have not been revealed by Sheridan, this may be the reason she has had to forgo her commitments to the TV show.

The actress became famous for her roles on shows like Gavin and Stacey, The Royle Family and Two Pints ​​of Lager and a Packet of Crisps.