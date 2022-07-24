Shereen Kumar: Model remembered as an incredible mother as boyfriend is charged with murder

The devastated family of a model allegedly murdered by her boyfriend remember her as an “incredible mother” as they vow to bring her justice.

Shereen Kumar, 43, was found dead in bushland on Saturday afternoon, four minutes from her home in Dural, Sydney’s northwest, ending a four-day search.

Hours later, police arrested her boyfriend Vincent Carlino, 37, and charged him with domestic violence murder.

Ms Kumar’s ex-husband Gurpreet Beehan, who is the father of her two children, told Daily Mail Australia the family is “heartbroken” and will “make sure” she gets the justice she deserves.

He said Ms. Kumar was a “strong woman” devoted to their children, and her death had created a hole in their lives that would never be filled.

“She was an incredible mother to our children and she will be missed forever,” Mr Beehan said.

‘No one can replace a mother and this [alleged] crime has destroyed us all.”

Shocked friends have flocked online to pay tribute to the “beautiful and kind soul” whose life was tragically cut short.

‘I am in complete shock. I extend my condolences to her family,” a friend wrote, “RIP Shereen.”

“Rest in peace angel what devastating news to wake up to,” said Jess Terry.

My weekly dog ​​walks certainly won’t be the same without you! The most beautiful and kind soul is gone far too soon, you will be missed forever.’

“Very sad today, this is devastating,” wrote another friend.

“Rest in peace Shereen Kumar.”

Carlino told police that Ms Kumar was last seen leaving her house on Taylors Road, in Dural, in her pajamas at about 9pm on Wednesday.

Carlino told Daily Mail Australia earlier this week that he was “extremely concerned” about his missing partner.

After days of searching, detectives found a body matching the woman’s description at 5:50 p.m. Saturday just in bushland off Laurie Road.

A crime scene has been established and is still teeming with specialized forensic officers. The body has not yet been formally identified, but police believe it may be Ms Kumar.

Carlino and Mrs Kumar ran a dog walking business in Sydney’s northern suburbs

Just after 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, police arrested Mr. Carlino in the house he shared with Ms. Kumar.

He was taken to Hornsby Police Station and formally charged with murder (DV). He was denied bail on Sunday to appear in Parramatta Bail Court.

Carlino previously told Daily Mail Australia that he saw Ms Kumar leave their home around 9pm on Wednesday. He claimed she left without a word and hadn’t been seen since.

“She left and didn’t bring her phone or the van,” he said. ‘I am very concerned.

“I’ve told the police all the places I think she might be.”

Last October, Mr. Carlino and Ms. Kumar took over as franchisees of the dog walking service Hornsby Mad Dogs & Englishmen.

Ms. Kumar has since become the director of the Chatswood Mad Dogs and Englishmen franchise, while Mr. Carlino heads the Hornsby business.

The couple’s businesses appeared to be thriving with Ms Kumar posting a recruiting post for a “hardworking, dependable and trustworthy” dog walker last week in a local group chat.

“We operate Monday to Friday, with most walks taking place between 7.30am and 3pm,” the message reads.

‘This role is perfect for those looking for flexibility or those who need a stable and long-term job.’

According to her social media profiles, Ms Kumar obtained a degree from Western Sydney University in 2015 before starting her own HR company.

She is also a model, frequently posing for photographers in Sydney and graced the pages of magazines including French fashion magazine Malvie and Amsterdam-based Selin Magazine.

Earlier this month, she took part in a shoot for Australian creative group Hunter Creative, dressed in a warrior-princess-style costume and wielding a sword.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.