Shereen Kumar: Missing Dural dogwalker’s lover ‘extremely concerned’ at her disappearance

A model and professional dog walker disappeared from her home in her pajamas and dressing gown, while her lover said she had left her phone and car behind.

Shereen Kumar, 43, was last seen leaving a property on Taylors Road, in Dural, an affluent semi-rural suburb in Sydney’s northwest, around 9pm on Wednesday.

The family desperately searched for Ms. Kumar, but when their efforts proved fruitless, they contacted the police who launched an investigation.

Her friend Vincent Carlino told Daily Mail Australia that she walked into the house in the dark at 9pm and hasn’t been seen since.

“She left and didn’t take her phone or the van,” he said.

‘I am very concerned.

Where is Shereen Kumar? The 43-year-old businesswoman and model (pictured) who was walking the dogs disappeared from a house in Sydney’s northwest around 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

She was last seen leaving her home on Taylors Road (pictured) in Dural, an affluent semi-rural suburb in Sydney’s northwest

“I’ve told the police all the places I think she might be.”

Last October, Mr. Carlino and Ms. Kumar took over as franchisees of the dog walking service Hornsby Mad Dogs & Englishmen.

Court documents show that two months later, on December 15, the police made a request for arrest for violence on behalf of Mr Carlino.

It is clear that the case did not go through that day. The application was formally withdrawn in February.

Ms. Kumar has since become the director of the Chatswood Mad Dogs and Englishmen franchise, while Mr. Carlino heads the Hornsby business.

It is clear that the couple was living together at the time she went missing.

Daily Mail Australia does not suggest that Mr Carlino was in any way involved in Ms Kumar’s disappearance.

The couple’s businesses appear to be thriving with Ms Kumar posting a recruiting post for a “hardworking, dependable and trustworthy” dog walker in a local group chat last week.

“We operate Monday to Friday, with most walks taking place between 7.30am and 3pm,” the message reads.

‘This role is perfect for those looking for flexibility or those who need a stable and long-term job.’

Vincent Carlino said he is ‘extremely concerned’ after his partner (pictured together) left home without her phone

According to her social media profiles, Ms Kumar obtained a degree from Western Sydney University in 2015 before starting her own HR company.

She is also a model, frequently posing for photographers in Sydney and graced the pages of magazines including French fashion magazine Malvie and Amsterdam-based Selin Magazine.

Earlier this month, she took part in a shoot for Australian creative group Hunter Creative, dressed in a warrior-princess-style costume and wielding a sword.

Ms Kumar is described by the police as an Indian woman, about 175 cm tall, of slim build and long black hair.

She was last seen in white pajamas and a purple robe.

Anyone with information on Shereen’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Kuring-Gai Police Station of Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000.