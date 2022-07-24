Shereen Kumar: Inside the life of the dog walker charged with brutally killing his model girlfriend

A dog walker accused of murdering his model girlfriend and dumping her body is the former president of a cleaning company who bragged online about his “resourceful and tenacious” nature.

Shereen Kumar, 43, was found dead in bushland on Saturday afternoon, four minutes from her home in Dural, in Sydney’s northwest, ending a gruesome four-day search.

Hours later, police arrested her boyfriend Vincent Carlino, 37, and charged him with domestic violence murder.

The pair began dating in April 2021 before going into business together four months later when they started a pet walking franchise, Mad Dogs & Englishmen.

In a post on the website, which has since been deleted, Carlino says he and Ms. Kumar like to walk in nature and “drink coffee and eat biscotti.”

Between December 2021 and March this year, Carlino posted several pet sitters job openings in Sydney’s northern suburbs.

Shereen Kumar, 43, (pictured) is remembered as an ‘incredible mother’ by her heartbroken family

Before starting their company, Carlino was the director of Freshwater Cleaning Services, a position he started in March 2018, according to his social media profiles.

“I am a dedicated professional with a proven track record of delivering results and achieving goals across a range of industries,” reads his LinkedIn page.

“Inventive and persistent, I am motivated by a desire to deliver exceptional results and enhance my employer’s reputation within the commercial and non-commercial communities.

‘ Willing to take initiative and equipped with a flexible attitude, I thrive in a collaborative environment where colleagues act as teammates to achieve goals and outperform competitors.’

Previous employers featured on Carlino’s profile include his position as a Sacramental Coordinator at the Catholic Parish of the Lower North Shore in 2015 and Harris Farm Markets, where he worked as a grocery store manager.

Police will allege that Carlino killed Ms Kumar sometime after 9pm on Wednesday, wrapped her in plastic and tape and dumped her body 1.5 miles from their home. The Daily Telegraph reports.

The couple began dating in April 2021 and were in an “on and off” relationship, according to police.

They broke up late last year before reconciling and moving to Dural together a few months ago.

Ms Kumar’s ex-husband Gurpreet Beehan, who is the father of her two children, told Daily Mail Australia the family is “heartbroken” and will “make sure” she gets the justice she deserves.

He said Ms. Kumar was a “strong woman” devoted to their children, and her death had created a hole in their lives that would never be filled.

“She was an incredible mother to our children and she will be missed forever,” Mr Beehan said.

‘No one can replace a mother and this [alleged] crime has destroyed us all.”

Mr Beehan said he had to have a difficult conversation with his children about what had happened to their mother.

“I don’t have the answers,” he said.

Shocked friends have flocked online to pay tribute to the “beautiful and kind soul” whose life was tragically cut short.

Police on the scene after Ms Kumar’s body was found dumped in bushland on Saturday

Flowers have been left on the fence at the Dural house the couple shared together

‘I am in complete shock. I extend my condolences to her family,” a friend wrote, “RIP Shereen.”

“Rest in peace angel what devastating news to wake up to,” said Jess Terry.

My weekly dog ​​walks certainly won’t be the same without you! The most beautiful and kind soul is gone far too soon, you will be missed forever.’

“Very sad today, this is devastating,” wrote another friend.

“Rest in peace Shereen Kumar.”

Carlino told police that Ms Kumar was last seen leaving her house on Taylors Road, in Dural, in her pajamas at about 9pm on Wednesday.

After days of searching, detectives found a body matching the woman’s description at 5:50 p.m. Saturday just in bushland off Laurie Road.

A crime scene has been established and is still teeming with specialized forensic officers.

Carlino and Mrs Kumar ran a dog walking business in Sydney’s northern suburbs

Just after 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, police arrested Mr. Carlino in the house he shared with Ms. Kumar.

He was taken to Hornsby Police Station and formally charged with murder (DV). He was denied bail on Sunday to appear in Parramatta Bail Court.

In court, Carlino did not request bail, while his lawyer Elias Tabchouri told reporters that his client was “very concerned” about the charges.

Mr Tabochouri said it is “too early to say” how his client intends to argue.

“At this stage, I have no other instructions but to wait for the evidence and proceed from there,” Mr Tabchouri told 7News.

“I’ve told the police all the places I think she might be.”

Last October, Mr. Carlino and Ms. Kumar took over as franchisees of the dog walking service Hornsby Mad Dogs & Englishmen.

Ms. Kumar later became the director of the Chatswood Mad Dogs and Englishmen franchise, while Mr. Carlino ran the Hornsby business.

The couple’s businesses appeared to be thriving with Ms Kumar posting a recruiting post for a “hardworking, dependable and trustworthy” dog walker last week in a local group chat.

Ms Kumar was last seen leaving her house on Taylors Road, in Sydney’s North West, Dural, in her pajamas at 9pm on Wednesday.

“We operate Monday to Friday, with most walks being taken between 7.30am and 3pm,” the message reads.

‘This role is perfect for those looking for flexibility or those who need a stable and long-term job.’

According to her social media profiles, Ms Kumar obtained a degree from Western Sydney University in 2015 before starting her own HR company.

She is also a model, frequently posing for photographers in Sydney and graced the pages of magazines including French fashion magazine Malvie and Amsterdam-based Selin Magazine.

Earlier this month, she took part in a shoot for Australian creative group Hunter Creative, dressed in a warrior-princess-style costume and wielding a sword.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.