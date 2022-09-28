Sheneta Grimmond replaces injured Stafanie Taylor in West Indies T20I squad

West Indian all-rounder Stafanie Taylor has been banned from competing in the first two T20Is against New Zealand after sustaining an injury while batting in the third ODI in Antigua on September 25. Taylor was injured at 51 on Monday and will be replaced by Sheneta Grimmond, who last played a T20I in September 2020, for the first two T20Is.

Grimmond, the 24-year-old offspin bowling all-rounder, was in good form for Trinbago Knight Riders on the side run to the inaugural women’s CPL title. She took three wickets in as many games at an economy rate of six. Prior to the WCPL, Grimmond had taken four wickets in five matches in the women’s 6ixty at an economy of 5.36. She will assist fellow offspinners Hayley Matthews and Karishma Ramharack in the attack on the West Indies.

“This five-game series is part of the team’s preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup,” said Ann Browne-John, the chief selector. “Unfortunately, Stafanie Taylor has been banned from these two games after being injured hitting in the third CG United ODI. This squad for the 1st and 2nd T20Is sees the return of offspinner Sheneta Grimmond who had a good WCPL performance, and we believe her offspin will provide additional support to the other offspinners, Hayley Matthews and Karishma Ramharack.”

All five T20Is will be played at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound. New Zealand won the previous ODI series 2-1