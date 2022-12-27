Shenendehowa BOE votes to accept land donation

CLIFTON PARK, NY (NEWS10) — The Shenendehowa Board of Education (BOE) passed a resolution Tuesday, December 20 to accept a charitable donation from DCG Development to purchase 5 Maxwell Drive. The address comes complete with a 150,000 square foot building on around 11 acres of land.

Now it will be up to the voters to decide if the district should spend the money to rehabilitate the facility. If approved, BOE members said the building will be redeveloped to create a full-day kindergarten center, improve pre-K provisions, provide space for special education in the center and provide expanded space for professional development. .

Several district offices, including human resources, curriculum and instruction, special education, food services, business and finance, and the Superintendent’s Office, will also relocate to the new facilities, according to district officials.

“This donation is a game changer,” said Superintendent Dr. L. Oliver Robinson. “It provides the space to meet so many needs, solve many current problems, and provide capacity for years to come.”

Next steps:

Closing and transfer of ownership on or before December 31

NYSED Preliminary Review (PR) to Determine Construction Assistance

Architectural design and submissions to NYSED to determine potential schedule for redevelopment and occupancy

Determination of the dollar amount needed to renew, including the use of any reserves based on the scope of the project

BOE adopts resolution for public vote

Public Referendum: cost of modification and/or reconfiguration of space for school purposes

Completion of plans and specifications.

The district said the new location will allow them to free up space in other buildings for student programs. The public vote to renovate the building is tentatively scheduled for May 16, 2023.