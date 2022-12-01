Home Shemaine Campbelle and Kycia Knight back in West Indies squad for ODIs against England
Shemaine Campbelle and Kycia Knight back in West Indies squad for ODIs against England

Shemaine Campbelle and Kycia Knight are back in the West Indies squad for the three-match Women’s ODI series against England in Antigua from December 4-9.
While the West Indies will welcome the return of these two veteran batsmen from injury, they will be without all-rounder Stafanie Taylor, who has not yet fully recovered from the injury sustained in the third ODI against New Zealand in September.

Shamilia Connell, Kyshona Knight, Natasha McLean and unrestricted fast bowler Jannillea Glasgow have been left out after being part of the side against New Zealand, which saw the playing group cut from 17 to 14.

The series is important for both the West Indies and England, who are looking to recover from defeats in their respective opening matches of the 2022-25 ICC Women’s Championship. While the West Indies suffered a 2–1 defeat to New Zealand, England were knocked out 3–0 by India, with both home series defeats.

The West Indies are currently fifth in the Women’s Championship table and England are seventh out of eight teams that have played to date. Australia and Bangladesh have yet to start their campaigns.

The top five teams at the end of the 2022-25 cycle will automatically qualify for the 2025 ODI World Cup in India.

“This series against England comes on the heels of the New Zealand tour to the West Indies and continues our important preparation for the upcoming tri-series against India and South Africa and the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup to follow,” said lead selector Anna Browne. said Johannes. “It gives the players a great opportunity to develop and push for the final squad for the tri-series and the World Cup.”

West Indies ODI Squad: Hayley Matthews (capt), Shakera Selman (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Sheneta Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Kycia Knight (wk), Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Kaysia Schultz, Rashada Williams

