Shemaine Campbelle and Kycia Knight back in West Indies squad for ODIs against England

Shamilia Connell, Kyshona Knight, Natasha McLean and unrestricted fast bowler Jannillea Glasgow have been left out after being part of the side against New Zealand, which saw the playing group cut from 17 to 14.
The series is important for both the West Indies and England, who are looking to recover from defeats in their respective opening matches of the 2022-25 ICC Women’s Championship. While the West Indies suffered a 2–1 defeat to New Zealand, England were knocked out 3–0 by India, with both home series defeats.
The top five teams at the end of the 2022-25 cycle will automatically qualify for the 2025 ODI World Cup in India.
“This series against England comes on the heels of the New Zealand tour to the West Indies and continues our important preparation for the upcoming tri-series against India and South Africa and the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup to follow,” said lead selector Anna Browne. said Johannes. “It gives the players a great opportunity to develop and push for the final squad for the tri-series and the World Cup.”
West Indies ODI Squad: Hayley Matthews (capt), Shakera Selman (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Sheneta Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Kycia Knight (wk), Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Kaysia Schultz, Rashada Williams
