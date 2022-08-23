Shelly Horton rips into misogynist cafe owner over period warning stickers on Kyle Jackie O show

Shelly Horton has let go of cafe owner who suggested women ‘wear a red sticker’ during their periods so people know to ‘walk carefully’

The popular television personality labeled the idea dehumanizing and criticized the man’s attempt to “gaslight” women after telling them the idea was for them, not against them.

The man, known only as Anthony, made his unpopular opinion known on the Kyle and Jackie O show last week, where he said he would like his staff to report when they were menstruating.

He said he wants his female staff to wear red stickers to identify “that time of the month” so his managers and clients know to give “extra space” while being “emotionally volatile.”

Jackie O quickly dismissed the idea — calling it demeaning, adding that there’s no need to “advertise” a woman’s menstrual period.

Shelly was even quicker to support the radio host’s distaste and completely reject the idea.

She also returned the idea to the cafe owner – suggesting that any time he was “emotionally stunted” or misogynistic, he should wear an orange sticker.

“But that would take a tattoo because it sounds like it’s constant,” she wrote in her piece Nine Honey.

Anthony, a small business owner, went to Kyle and Jackie O’s morning talk show to discuss potential policies and tell his side of the story

Noting that the introduction of a period sticker would leave Australia ‘even further behind’ when it comes to equality.

“In Spain they are about to introduce three menstrual days a month. Japan, South Korea, Indonesia and Zambia soon follow.

“Suddenly Australia seems to be terribly behind on equality. We don’t get a red sticker, it’s a black spot,” she said.

Shelly also expressed disappointment at how seriously Anthony presented the idea – unable to see how humiliating or hurtful it would be to the women in his life.

“This kind of public humiliation and exclusion doesn’t even exist in high schools anymore,” she said.

The cafe owner said he got the idea after one of his employees had an argument with a male manager.

He admitted he had suggested the idea with the staff, but they weren’t thrilled about it.

He also suggested that a calendar system might work – if staff remembered to write down when their periods were due.

Jackie O immediately called him on the idea – he emphasized the fact that men are sometimes unreasonable too and called Anthony an “idiot”.

“Men are not as hormonal as women,” the cafe owner retorted, calling women during their periods “hysterical and difficult to understand.”

But the radio station’s listeners were firmly on Jackie’s side.

The first caller, Darren, called the cafe owner a “hardcore misogynist with mummy problems.”

Bella, a project manager, was next in line. “You’re the most insensitive jerk ever,” she said.

She continued, “Everyone in your world is so retarded and I hope everyone you know is ashamed.”

Shelly said the red sticker idea would have the opposite effect anyway — and just show men how great women are.

“…Remind men that they might get their period while running a marathon, speaking onstage in front of a crowd of a thousand people, during a very complex business negotiation or while running a country,” she said.

Shelly wants more information about menstruation, both at school and in the workplace.

She would also like to see period leave for women struggling to work through the pain of their monthly cycle, as well as the introduction of sanitary items in the workplace.