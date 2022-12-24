Shells bomb Kherson in Ukraine; 10 killed, 55 injured

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian shells pounded the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Saturday, killing at least 10 people and wounding 55 in the city that Moscow’s troops were forced to evacuate last month.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, just back from his quick trip to Washington, posted pictures of the wreckage on his social media accounts. He noted that the devastation came as Ukrainians began Christmas celebrations that will culminate in the traditional January 7 celebration for many Orthodox Christians.

“This is not sensitive content – it’s Kherson’s real life,” Zelenskyy tweeted. The images showed cars on fire, bodies in the street and smashed windows of buildings.

Yaroslav Yanushevich, the governor of the Kherson region, said in televised remarks that the death toll in the city’s latest shelling has risen from seven to 10.

He added that 55 people were injured, 18 of them in serious condition. Yanushevich said dozens of others, including a 6-year-old girl, had been wounded by Russian shelling the day before.

Saturday marks 10 months since the Russian invasion began.

Ukraine has endured a blistering onslaught of Russian artillery fire, rockets, shelling and drone strikes since early October, much of it targeting energy infrastructure in an effort to cut off electricity and heating services as the freezing winter progresses. The shelling in Kherson has been particularly intense since Russian troops withdrew and the Ukrainian army retook the city in November.

Earlier Saturday, Donetsk regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said two people were killed and five injured in shelling there over the past day. The deaths occurred in Kurakhove, a town of about 20,000, 32 kilometers west of the Russian-controlled city of Donetsk.

About 60 shells hit three communities during the night in the Nikopol area, Dnipropetrovsk regional governor Valentyn Reznichenko said.

Stepne, a settlement on the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia, was also hit by shelling, but there were no details of casualties, its governor, Oleksander Starukh, said.

Zelenskyy has returned to Kiev after his trip to Washington, during which he secured another $1.8 billion military aid package.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday that the war at the negotiating table will end once the “special military operation” achieves Russia’s goals. He said that no reported Ukrainian peace plan can succeed without taking into account “today’s realities that cannot be ignored” – a reference to Moscow’s demand that Ukraine surrender Russia’s sovereignty over the Crimean peninsula, which it lost in 2014. annexed, acknowledges. other territorial gains.