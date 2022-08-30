Shelling ‘leaves HOLES in roof of nuclear power plant’ – Putin’s forces blame Ukraine

New photos have surfaced showing holes in the roof of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, amid growing fears of a possible nuclear disaster in southern Ukraine.

Satellite and cell phone photos show a hole in the roof of what is claimed to be the No. 1 Special Building, which stores fresh fuel for nuclear reactors at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant.

Russian troops, who captured the factory in the Ukrainian city of Enerhodar on the south bank of the Dnipro River in March, accused Ukrainian troops of shelling the area on Monday, according to Russia’s TASS news agency.

Russia-installed city authorities said two 155mm grenades fired from the city of Nikopol in the Ukrainian-occupied territory exploded near a spent fuel storage building at the plant, the agency added.

In return, Ukrainian authorities accuse the Russians of setting up military installations next to the reactors and using them as nuclear hostages to shell Ukrainian positions.

The roof damage comes when inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency arrive on the scene later in the week.

“We must protect the safety and security of Ukraine’s and Europe’s largest nuclear facility,” said Rafael Grossi, the agency’s director-general.

Holes have appeared in the roofs of a building near the reactors of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant

Satellite images appear to confirm the location of the attacks, which Russian authorities blamed on Ukrainian shelling

Satellite and cell phone photos show a hole in the roof of what is claimed to be the No. 1 special building where fresh fuel for nuclear reactors is stored in Europe’s largest nuclear power plant

The six nuclear reactors of the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant are visible through their distinctive red roofs

The 14-person team aims to gain an accurate first-hand understanding of site conditions and the extent of the hazards to both personnel working there and the wider civilian population.

Vladimir Rogov, head of occupying Russian forces in the region, said: “The roof of Special Building No. 1 of the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant has been punctured as a result of an attack by Zelensky militants.

‘This building stores fresh fuel for ZNPP reactors.’

The photos – for which there is no independent verification – were released on the eve of the IAEA’s international mission to the Energodar plant.

Ukraine and Russia have repeatedly accused each other of attacking Europe’s largest nuclear power plant and risking a nuclear disaster.

The Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant is home to six separate nuclear reactors, while Chernobyl, where a 1985 meltdown occurred, had four.

While there was no nuclear mushroom cloud, huge amounts of radiation were released into the atmosphere in the form of a toxic cloud of ionizing radiation, greatly increasing the cancer rates among those exposed.

Satellite photos have also claimed to show Russian armored personnel carriers recklessly parked near the reactors, and Kiev has accused Moscow of stocking heavy weapons and weapons and stationing about 500 soldiers at the site.

This weekend, emergency services in the Ukrainian-occupied city of Zaporizhzhya held training sessions on dealing with a nuclear accident, including conducting mock evacuations and decontamination exercises.

Meanwhile, west of the tinderbox situation, Ukrainian forces claimed to have breached Russian lines in a major new counter-offensive.

Vladimir Rogov, the head of the pro-Russian government of the Zaporizhzhya region, blames Ukrainian shelling for damage to the roof of the nuclear power plant

This satellite image from Maxar Technologies shows armored personnel carriers near reactors at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in Russian-occupied Ukraine yesterday, Monday, August 29.

The Ukrainian military group “Kakhova” said it had seen “the retreat” of pro-Russian separatist fighters from their positions in Kherson.

Russian forces captured Kherson, the first major city to fall after Putin’s barbarian invasion, on March 3.

The southern military command announced today that they had completed the much-anticipated maneuver, reflecting Kiev’s growing confidence as Western military aid pours in.

“Today there was a powerful artillery attack on enemy positions in … the entire territory of the occupied Kherson region,” Sergey Khlan, a local deputy and adviser to the regional governor, told Ukrainian TV channel Pryamyi.

“This is the announcement of what we’ve been waiting for since spring — it’s the beginning of the Kherson region eviction.”

Khlan said Ukrainian troops now have “the advantage” on the southern front.

Several strikes in recent weeks have targeted bridges in the region in an attempt to hamper logistics for the Russian military.

Ukraine has gone on the offensive and launched a counter-offensive to strike back at Russian forces in the south (Photo: Ukrainian military in Donetsk yesterday)

In late July, Khlan said the region would be recaptured by Kiev’s forces in September.

Southern command spokesman Natalia Humeniuk said Ukraine’s recent attacks on Russia’s southern logistics routes “have undoubtedly weakened the enemy,” adding that more than 10 Russian ammunition depots had been hit in the past week.

However, she declined to give more details about the new offensive.

“Every military operation needs silence,” she said, adding that Russian forces in the south are “quite powerful” and built up over a long period of time.

Russia quickly captured parts of southern Ukraine near the Black Sea coast, including Kherson, in the early stages of the war, in stark contrast to its failed attempt to take the capital Kiev.

Ukraine has used advanced Western-supplied weapons to hit Russian ammunition depots and wreak havoc with supply lines.

Humeniuk told a briefing Monday that Ukraine had hit more than 10 such ammunition depots in the past week, adding that they had “unquestionably weakened the enemy.”