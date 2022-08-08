Shelling Europe’s largest nuclear plant is ‘suicidal’, UN head says

Bombing Europe’s largest nuclear power plant is “suicidal,” UN chief Antonio Guterres warned after two attacks on Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya power plant over the weekend.

Guterres, speaking at an event in Japan to commemorate the Hiroshima bombing, said a team of international inspectors should be allowed immediate access to the factory to assess the damage.

Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of attacking the factory, which is controlled by Putin’s army but still run by Ukrainian engineers and continues to supply the country with power.

Petro Kotin, head of Ukraine’s state nuclear power company Energoatom, warned of a Chernobyl-style disaster if containers of spent nuclear fuel are hit. .

Russian attack on spent fuel containers at Zaporizhzhya power plant would cause ‘catastrophe’, head of country’s nuclear energy service has said (file)

Kotin called for a ‘demilitarized zone’ to be set up around the factory and for an international team of ‘peacekeepers’ to be sent to protect the factory.

The Zaporizhzhya factory was hit twice last week — once on Friday and again on Saturday, local authorities said.

The first attack damaged a pylon leading to the site, and the second damaged three security sensors and injured a worker.

One of the plant’s six nuclear reactors had to be shut down after the initial attack, Ukraine said, but only as a precaution.

“A nuclear disaster was miraculously avoided, but miracles cannot last forever,” Energoatom wrote after the attacks.

Zaporizhzhya has been in the Russian-occupied territory since March, but Ukrainian personnel continue to operate the factory – amid accusations of torture and coercion.

President Zelensky has accused Moscow of using “nuclear terror” as a weapon as Putin’s invasion of the country falters.

But Moscow has accused Kiev of carrying out the attack and says Western allies must exert pressure to stop the shelling.

Events at the Zaporizhzhya site — where Kiev claimed Russia hit an electricity cable on Friday — has alarmed the world.

Guterres said the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) needed access to the plant.

UN head Antonio Guterres has called for a team of international inspectors to be sent – says factory strikes are ‘suicidal’

“We fully support the IAEA in all its efforts to create the conditions for plant stabilization,” Guterres said.

IAEA chief Rafael Mariano Grossi warned on Saturday that the latest attack “underlines the very real risk of nuclear disaster.”

Elsewhere, a deal to unblock Ukraine’s food exports and reduce global shortages gained momentum as four more ships left Ukraine’s Black Sea ports as the first cargo ship docked since Russia’s February 24 invasion.

The four departing ships had nearly 170,000 tons of corn and other food. They sailed under a deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey to try to help alleviate the rising global food prices caused by the war.

Before the February 24 invasion of Moscow, which Russian President Vladimir Putin calls a “special military operation,” Russia and Ukraine together accounted for nearly a third of global wheat exports. The disruption since then has threatened famine in some parts of the world.

Putin’s forces are seeking full control of the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, where pro-Moscow separatists seized territory after the Kremlin annexed Crimea to the south in 2014.

“Ukrainian soldiers are holding onto the defenses, inflicting casualties on the enemy and are ready for any changes in the operational situation,” Ukraine’s general staff said in an update on Monday.

Russia has attacked the nuclear power plant once before and set fire to one of its remote buildings in a firefight with Ukrainian troops earlier this year

Russia has occupied the factory since March (pictured, a Kremlin soldier waiting), but is still run by Ukrainian technicians, despite torture allegations

Russian forces on Sunday stepped up their attacks north and northwest of the Donetsk city of Donbas, the Ukrainian army said. The Russians attacked Ukrainian positions near the heavily fortified settlements of Piski and Avdiivka, as well as shelled other sites in the Donetsk region, it said.

Russia is not only strengthening its hold on the Donbas but is also strengthening its position in southern Ukraine, where it has gathered troops to prevent a possible counter-offensive near Kherson, Kiev said.

As the fighting rages on, the Russians installed after the invasion of Moscow have toyed with the idea of ​​joining Russia in the occupied territory of Ukraine. Last month, a senior pro-Russian official said a referendum on such a move would likely be “to next year.”

Zelenskiy said “pseudo-referendums” over occupied territories of his country joining Russia would rule out the possibility of talks between Moscow and its Ukrainian counterparts or their allies.

“They will close for themselves any change in negotiations with Ukraine and the free world that the Russian side will clearly need at some point,” he said.

Ukraine’s chief war crimes prosecutor said on Sunday that nearly 26,000 suspected war crimes committed since the invasion are under investigation, with 135 people charged, 15 of whom have been detained. Russia denies targeting civilians.

Shelling and rocket attacks were reported overnight in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv and around military sites in the western region of Vinnitsya, Ukrainian authorities said. Nothing was immediately known about victims.