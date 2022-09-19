Shelley Nitschke handed four-year deal as Australia head coach

Shelley Nitschke has been named the new head coach of the Australian women’s team for the next four years, having taken on the role in an interim capacity since Matthew Mott left earlier this year.

Nitschke, who had been an assistant coach with Australia since 2018, was in charge of the side when they secured gold at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and had been the front-runner for the full-time position. A former all-rounder who was capped 122 times, Nitschke is currently the head coach of the Perth Scorchers in the WBBL, a role she shared with her previous position in Australia, and she will see out her contract with them this season before leaving.

“I am honored to have been given this opportunity to lead the team full-time and continue to build on the legacy created by Matthew Mott,” said Nitschke. “While I enjoyed my time working as an assistant coach, I feel the time has come to step up and lead this group into what is shaping up to be a new era with a new coaching group and the retirement of Rachael Haynes.

“The loss of Rach will no doubt be felt, but it provides a fantastic opportunity for others to put their hands up both from a leadership perspective as well as with the bat and in the field. Our challenge is to ensure that the team continues to develop We have have seen teams like India take their game to the next level and it is important that the players feel they have the support they need to improve every day.

“Our team continues to go from strength to strength and I’m excited to see what this group can achieve next; there’s some important cricket on the horizon, including the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in February and away Ashes next winter , so it’s a great time to be involved.”

Nitschke was in charge when Australia won gold at the Commonwealth Games this year•Getty Images

Nitschke’s first assignment as permanent head coach will be the T20I tour to India in December. Australia next play at home in January against Pakistan before heading to South Africa to defend their T20 title.

The composition of Nitschke’s support staff has yet to be confirmed. Dan Marsh and Jude Coleman were her assistants at the Commonwealth Games after Ben Sawyer left to be head coach of the New Zealand women’s team.

“We are delighted to appoint Shelley as head coach of our world champion women’s team,” said Ben Oliver, general manager of high performance and national teams. “She did an excellent job in an interim capacity during the Commonwealth Games and was the clear standout candidate in the recruitment process.

“Shelley is an incredibly respected coach with a proven track record. She knows what it takes to succeed at international level and brings significant coaching and playing experience to the role.

“She has been a great mentor to the spin group since joining as an assistant in 2018 and has helped develop them into some of the world’s leading bowlers and we look forward to seeing what the team can achieve with Shelley at the helm.”